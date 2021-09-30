What a beautiful week. It started with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. But then, summer went out like a lion. The end of the week, when fall became official, the temperatures went down into the 60s. We had some wind and rain on Thursday and Friday, which made a lot of leaves come down. We need to enjoy their color as they are still turning.
I had to go to University of Vermont Medical Center twice last week and to my doctor on Friday. My first appointment was to have a pet scan, where they shoot dye into your body so any cancer will show up. The doctor called me Tuesday and I am still cancer free. Yay!
•••
Our daughter-in-law Jenn came up to our house on Tuesday and weeded my three-tier flower garden. It looks so much better. I took care of Winston while she was working outside.
After they left, I vacuumed through our downstairs and made a hamburger macaroni soup. I always like to have a soup on hand to eat at lunchtime during cool weather.
Saturday turned out to be a sunny day with temperatures and Steve and I decided to have one last garage sale in Jeffersonville. We got rid of a number of things at the sale. This week I’ll be taking the things that were left to Resource in Burlington.
On Saturday evening I made a birthday cake for Monty. He wanted a strawberry cake with strawberry frosting.
On Sunday our family all gathered at our house for our noon meal. The meal was a birthday meal for Monty, who turned 11 last Thursday. Monty wanted hamburgers, hot dogs and a green bean casserole for the main dish and the strawberry cake made into two big cupcakes just for him and several little cupcakes for the rest of us for dessert. I added a zucchini casserole dish to the main meal.
Michael, our other grandson, was here for dinner with us. He left to go back to college right after lunch. He called me at 10:45 p.m. to tell me he had arrived safely. It was good seeing him again. The last time he was home was at the beginning of summer. He was planning on coming home for our daughter’s wedding reception in August, but he came down with COVID and had to stay inside for two weeks. He is better now.
•••
Dereck and Edna Lafountain had a family cookout at their house Sunday. All their children were there but some of the grandkids couldn’t make it.
•••
The Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene will have its trunk or treat event this year on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 3-5 p.m. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Bring your children out for a great evening.
A happy birthday to Sarah Manchester Collins Oct. 5.
Have a great week everyone. Try and get out to see the beautiful fall colors on the hillsides this coming weekend. If you wait another weekend, they might be all gone. You never know how long the colored leaves will be around. The weather changes fast this time of year.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
