This weekend, just as fall foliage was getting close to its peak, rain came in and ruined our view of it. Clouds were low on the mountains and it drizzled rain for two days. It was also chilly out, temperatures in the 50s. At least it wasn't windy out. That would have taken a lot of the leaves off the trees. When the sun comes out again, hopefully we’ll have a beautiful view again.
A correction: The trunk or treat event taking place on Sunday, Oct. 24, 3-6 p.m., at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson, not Waterville. Hope you’ll be able to attend.
Peg Chick from Chicopee, Mass., was here for three and a half weeks helping Merilyn Clinger after she broke her hip. Today, Oct. 3, Mel and Anna Ruth from Colorado came to stay with Merilyn. They will be here for about two weeks. Merilyn is doing better each day. Her hip is healing well.
•••
Waterville library trustees met Sept. 28 at the library. They decided to keep the library open for the month of October. The library will be open on Tuesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A Halloween party is being planned for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. More details will come later.
•••
It was another week of doctor appointments and other appointments. Steve had an appointment with his doctor on Monday at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Afterwards we took the leftover garage sale items to Resource. There were a few things they wouldn't take so I took them to Goodwill.
Steve had another doctor's appointment on Tuesday, this one at Copley. This was to check on a hernia that recently started to give him some problems. The doctor said it should be operated on sometime before the snow melts in the spring.
On Thursday, I had a routine check-up. Everything is fine. After the appointment we went to a couple of stores and then bought our supper at Burger King and took it down to Perkins Pier in Burlington to eat. The last time we ate there it was in the spring. Even though it was chilly, quite a few people were enjoying the view. Before going home, we visited my sister Norma.
Our appointment on Friday was for our car. It needed an oil change and overall servicing plus it was due to be inspected. Now it runs smoothly.
We finally had a day to stay at home on Saturday. I made two cakes, one for our Sunday family meal and one for a farewell for a family at our church. Both cakes were gluten-free.
Our family meal this past Sunday was at Paul and Rhoda’s house. She made a delicious soup and a cabbage, bacon dish. A great meal for a cool, rainy day.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
