There was a Santa sighting here in Waterville this past week. I heard he went to see a few children in town. Wow!
The Northern Vermont Christmas Tree/Llama farm here in Waterville is officially closed for the season. They had to close their pick and cut your own tree business a couple of weeks ago due to a severe overcutting of the trees. Everyone wanted to get a tree early this year. I’m glad I tagged my tree the day after Thanksgiving. Mark, Monty, Mackenzie and I went up to cut my tree on Saturday. We were the only customers there. It was very quiet. Unusual for this time of year.
Mark put the tree up for us when we got back to my house. We now have the lights on it. The decorations won’t be put on until our daughter comes home, which will be on Wednesday. She always likes to help decorate.
Our granddaughter, Brittany, came home on Saturday. She quarantined herself for a week before driving home. She drove straight from Maine to a COVID testing station in Morrisville where she was tested for the coronavirus. She tested negative. She is staying at our house. Her little pug dog, Dolly, came with her. The dog is afraid of my kitten. My kitten chases her around the house. Well, it keeps my kitten occupied and away from my Christmas tree. He smelled my tree when I first put it up and since then he hasn’t paid any attention to it. That’s good. Poor Dolly, though.
•••
On Monday Steve had an appointment with the nose doctor in Burlington. He said that Steve’s nose felt alright, that it wasn’t out of place much, but it was still pretty swollen. He doesn’t think Steve will need surgery. If in the future it bothers Steve’s breathing they might have to do surgery then but not now. We came straight home afterwards.
I was home for three straight days last week. I wrote a lot of Christmas cards, dusted and decorated and vacuumed. I even wrapped some presents but I still need to finish most of these things. Only four more days to get everything done. Plus I have to add my baking to this list.
Christmas comes and goes whether we get all our things done on our list or not. If I don’t get all my baking done or my cards written before Christmas, it’s OK, I keep telling myself. People don’t mind getting gifts after Christmas. It’s the thought that counts and isn’t giving what Christmas is all about, anyways? God gave his son, Jesus, to us on Christmas because he loved us so much. We should have that same spirit of giving.
On Friday, Steve and I went grocery shopping and delivered some cards with ornaments to people who were coming to Prime Timers before COVID-19.
•••
We had a family birthday party, on Sunday, for our youngest grandson, Winston, whose birthday is Dec.25.
Our whole family wasn’t there but Steve and I and Brittany went down to Mark’s house. Winston turns 3 years old on Friday. I made a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting for his birthday and we had vanilla ice cream with it. Mark made Winston’s favorite meal — French fries and hot dogs.
A happy birthday goes to Winston Davis, Anita Lanphear and Lori Erickson, whose birthdays are all on Dec. 25.
Have a great week everyone and a Merry Christmas to all.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
