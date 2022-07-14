The weather has been beautiful all last week. Temperatures have been in the 70s or 80s, low humidity, and blue skies with some clouds. My kind of weather. How about you?
Merilyn Clinger fell a couple of weeks ago and broke her hip. She had surgery to replace the hip. Now both hips have been replaced. She went from Copley Hospital, where she stayed for several days and then to rehab. She came home on July 8. Janice Wood, from Michigan, is taking care of her. She is doing quite well.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to the parade in Jeffersonville on July 4. From there they went to the Sand Bar to celebrate Julie’s birthday. Julie and her husband, Gordy, were there, along with Jacob and Danielle and their little one, Eleanor, Gordy’s daughter, Jamie and Kyle and Tegan and Gordy’s son, David.
Steve and I also went to the parade in Jeffersonville. Several other people from Waterville went as well. It was a good parade. I missed seeing a marching band though. After that parade we went to the parade in Morrisville. Another good one. They did have a band that was on the back of a truck. It was the perfect day for the 4th of July activities. In the evening we went up to Smugglers’ Notch to see the fireworks. We parked along the road not too far from the village. A perfect spot to watch the fireworks. We could even hear the band playing from where we were.
Jenn, our daughter-in-law, came up to our house two days last week and weeded the rest of my flower gardens. I finished planting my flowers that have been sitting on my front porch for a while. Now they’re all done.
I watched Winston while Jenn was here. He had fun doing some painting and eating ice cream.
Prime Timers, a senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met on July 6 at the church. We were small in number, but we had a good time of fellowship. I brought goulash and a strawberry rhubarb surprise cake to add to our noon meal. That used up the last of my rhubarb.
Steve had a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday, and I had physical therapy on Thursday. Four different people from home health came to our house to see Steve. It was a busy week.
Mark and Jenn Davis and their three children went to Jenn’s family reunion on July 9 in upstate New York.
A happy anniversary to Charlie and Paulette Erickson on July 19.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
