Despite cool temperatures and occasional snow showers, spring keeps on coming. My daffodils bloomed this week and as they have in other people’s yards in town. People are out riding their bikes or walking. Motorcycles are out and people have started working on their lawns. The road across the covered bridge in Cambridge Junction is now open. All signs of spring.
On Sunday it was 62 degrees. I opened my sunroof in our car for the first time this year. It felt good to feel that warm breeze on my hair. Our grandkids love to have it open.
•••
Steve fell in the bathroom on Monday last week. He said he was fine, but I could tell he was in pain which seemed to be getting worse each day. By Saturday he decided to go up to Copley Hospital to be checked out. After having X-rays and a CT scan they found out Steve had two broken ribs and internal bleeding. They kept him overnight Saturday and Sunday. He hopes to come home on Monday.
I took our granddaughter, Mackenzie, shopping on Thursday for her birthday. Jenn, our daughter-in-law, came in to get Steve his lunch and his supper while I was gone. Bruce came in to be with him for a while in the afternoon. Physical therapy came in too.
Mackenzie and I went to some stores in Essex and Williston and then we went to the mall where we spent most of our time. We ate lunch at a Chinese restaurant and supper at Zachary’s Pizza. We stopped to say hi to my sister, Norma, on our way home. We both had a great time but I’m all tired out now.
Our family meal on Sunday was to celebrate Mackenzie’s birthday. Mackenzie wanted pizza for the main dish and a confetti cake shaped like a cat for dessert. We also had ice cream to go with the cake.
•••
Green-Up Day is on Saturday, May 7. Bob Wright is the coordinator of this event in Waterville. Drop off bags in the parking lot across from the old Church of the Nazarene on Route 109 and diagonally across from the village green any time on May 7 between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. If you have any questions, call Wright at 802-644-5330 or 802-498-5081.
Mark your calendar for the Spring 2022 Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, May 14, at Lamoille Union High School from 9 a.m.-noon. It’s time to clean out those hazardous waste items in your garage or cellar.
Happy birthday to Bill Barnier on May 1, to Saul Costa on May 2, Bill Baker on May 4 and Bill Burt on May 5.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
