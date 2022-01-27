It has been cold again this week with several nights below zero. One morning it was 23 below. Brrrr! We also got our biggest snowstorm on Monday, with about 8-10 inches of snow — great for making snowmen. I’m wondering when that January thaw is going to come.
Our dishwasher froze last week with the cold weather. It does every winter when we have a lot of below zero temperatures. We take off the bottom panel and then we build a hot fire in the furnace and it thaws out in no time. It is now working again.
It warmed up into the 20s on Wednesday. I decided I better take down my Christmas things in front of our house before it got bitter cold again. It’s all taken care of and my winter decorations have been put out. My tree was taken out by our son on Thursday and my indoor Christmas decorations are just about put away.
Things that used to take me a week to do now take me about a month. Just another sign I’m getting older.
The music jam is still going despite the cold. They meet every Thursday morning from 9-11:30 a.m. with a potluck meal following in the Waterville Town Hall. Everyone is invited.
Josh and Ashley Clinger and their baby, Kinley, brought a chicken pot pie supper to Merilyn Clinger’s Sunday night. While they were there, John Clinger arrived from Virginia. He will be staying with his mom for a week.
I have the results from the card party held Jan. 22 at town hall. The winners were high woman, Dana Dellinger; low woman, Edna Lafountain; high man, Don B.; low man, Bert Burleson; and the one with the most horses, Dom Genetti. Congratulations to all of you.
We had our Christmas play at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Jan. 23. It was supposed to have been performed in December before Christmas but due to sickness it was postponed a couple of times. I’m glad they were able to do it even though it was late. Everyone did a great job.
We finally had our family Sunday meal this last Sunday. Due to sickness we had to postpone it a couple of weeks, which meant that my birthday dinner was postponed too. We celebrated my birthday Sunday with macaroni and cheese, green beans and hot dogs with gluten-free chocolate cake for dessert.
The Waterville Town meeting has been postponed until June 7. Mark the change on your calendar.
Have a great week everyone and stay warm.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
