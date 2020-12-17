Our grandkids made a big snowman in their yard. By the weekend, however, warmer weather came in and melted it. They will have to make another one when we have our next snowstorm.
There’s not much news this week. Everyone is either out shopping for Christmas gifts or staying at home because of COVID-19. I hope families can meet together for Christmas. It was hard at Thanksgiving time not to meet together but I think it will be harder if we can’t meet at Christmas, especially for the little ones and the grandparents. Time will tell.
The biggest news in my family this week was Steve falling and fracturing his nose in two places and having a slight concussion. This happened Wednesday evening. He went by ambulance to the UVM Medical Center where they kept him overnight. I picked him up on Thursday and brought him home.
When we got home, however, I noticed that his left side wasn’t functioning properly. I had to call his brother to come to help me get him inside the house. After eating supper we decided to go up to Copley Hospital. He stayed there from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon. He is doing a lot better. He still has two black eyes though.
Because of the pandemic I wasn’t allowed to go visit him in the hospital but I was able to call him on the phone, which was good.
On Friday I went to Burlington shopping by myself. I was able to finish all of my Christmas shopping. Now I have to wrap it all. I only have 11 days to get it done. I’m tired thinking about it.
After my shopping I stopped at my sister Norma’s house. My sister and her daughter, Chris, were having supper when I stopped by. They invited me to stay and eat with them. We had a great time together. I didn’t get home until 11:30 p.m.
Coming home from Burlington Friday night a logging truck and another big truck pulled out onto the road a little ways ahead of me in Cambridge. A little ways down the road a deer ran across the road in front of the logging truck. That deer just barely made it across the road without getting hit. I was thankful he made it. Watch for deer when you are driving. You never know when one will jump in front of you.
A lot more Christmas lights have been going up on people’s houses in town. They look so pretty.
On Saturday I stayed home, did some more decorating and made applesauce cake and lasagna for Mark’s birthday dinner on Sunday. Our entire family is still not getting together for our Sunday noon meals. I was the only one who went down to Mark’s for dinner. I can’t wait until we can all get together again.
I have my Christmas cards all laid out on our card table waiting to be addressed and signed. I usually get this part done during the summer but I didn’t this year. I hope to get half my cards done this week. I have to watch our kitten though. He already has pushed one box of cards onto the floor and sent them all flying. Naughty kitty!
A happy birthday goes to Ronnie Morin on Dec. 22 and to Steve Ingalls on Dec. 23.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
