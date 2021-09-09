It’s beginning to sound, look and feel like fall. Pumpkins and mums are for sale in the stores. When I’m outside I hear the locusts. When I was in Burlington last week, I heard geese honking so I looked up and saw a whole flock flying by in their V-shape. Later that evening I saw another flock. It seems awfully early for them to be flying South.
The temperature outside has been in the 70s and a couple of days it was only in the 60s. At night it has gotten down to the 50s.
Some leaves are turning colors now. I just wish the caterpillar nests were not in the trees. They distract from the tree’s beauty.
Have you noticed that it is getting dark out much earlier than it was a month ago? By 8 p.m. it is quite dark out.
•••
Merilyn Clinger fell last Sunday and broke her hip. She was in the hospital until Wednesday. She had surgery but is now home. Pauline Leonard is staying with her and helping her out.
•••
School started on Aug. 30. Our grandkids were all excited about starting school again. They were home schooled last year so it has been a while since they have been in school. Hopefully it won’t be shut down due to COVID this year. Some schools have already shut down.
The town has been working on the road across from our house. They call it the Waterville Mountain Road, but I call it the Bakersfield Mountain Road. There has been a road closed sign at the bottom of the hill across the street from our house for the last two weeks. The road is now open.
•••
I want to apologize for not opening the library last Tuesday. It was my turn to open it and I completely forgot to do it. Doing the wedding reception for our daughter and having company during the weekend did me in. Monday and Tuesday mornings I slept until 11 a.m. Going to the library never entered my mind until Friday when I realized I missed my day.
On Thursday morning I made three pies and the crust for another. One of the pies, a custard pie, I took to my sister later in the day. It was a belated birthday present.
I took our grandson, Monty, and our granddaughter, Mackenzie, to the Champlain Valley Fair on Friday. They had never been to the fair before. They had a great time and so did I.
During the week I got together several things that I wanted to get rid of. We set up tables in the old Waterville Garage and set up all our stuff and then on Saturday. We opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 3 p.m. We will have it open next week and maybe the week after on Saturday from 10-3. We would love to have you stop by.
Our Sunday meal this week was at Paul and Rhoda’s house. We had goulash and garlic bread with hot fudge sundaes for dessert. It’s always nice to get together with family.
A happy birthday to Caleb Costa on Sept. 14 and to Michael Lanphear Sept. 15.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
