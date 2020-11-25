The Waterville buck pool showed that eight deer were taken. They were as follows: Jason Tuthill, 5 points, 148 pounds; Gary Bolio Jr., 6 points, 158 pounds; Steven Duffy, 6 points, 183 pounds; Henry Manchester, 7 points, 185 pounds; George Hutchins, 6 points, 177 pounds; Corey Barry, 4 points, 125 pounds;, Mike Burt, 5 points, 133 pounds; and Lyric Lague, 4 points, 144 pounds. Congratulations to all of you.
Rhoda and Dale Mingledorff stayed with Merilyn Clinger all last week while they moved out of their house in Johnson. They are now living in an apartment in Johnson until they build a house on the Hog Back Road. Their son, Alan, and son-in-law, Tylor, came to help them move. They also stayed at Merilyn’s.
On Monday, Steve and I went to St. Albans to look for a car. We finally found a Rav4 that we liked. We put down a deposit and said we would come back on Wednesday to finalize the deal if we decide to take the car. We decided to buy it. We cleaned out our old car so we could trade it in when we went back on Wednesday. I’m not used to all the things on the car, but I’m learning.
•••
I have all my grocery shopping done for Thanksgiving. This year Thanksgiving is going to be a lot different due to COVID-19. Every household in my family makes certain things each year for our Thanksgiving meal. We would bring it all together on Thanksgiving Day at Mark’s house to have our meal together.
This year, however, we are all eating in our own homes. We will each make our usual things and then we will package up enough for each family. I will pick them up and deliver them to each family on Thanksgiving Day. This way everyone will have a complete meal to eat without having to cook it all themselves and stay safe at the same time. We will, however, miss each other’s fellowship.
•••
Mark had a procedure done on Friday at the medical center in Burlington. All went well. Jenn went to drive him home afterwards. I took care of Monty, Mackenzie and Winston while they were gone. We watched a movie at their house and then we came up to our house for lunch and to play with the kitten.
I took a bunch of catalogs down with me for the kids to go through and circle things they would like for Christmas. It also gave me ideas of what I could get them for Christmas.
Saturday afternoon, Steve and I went to Burlington to get a few things. The main reason why I went was to go to the day-old bread place. I didn’t realize that they close at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. We got there at 2:25 p.m. I was so disappointed but those things happen. Oh, well! I was able to get all the other things I needed at two other places.
A happy birthday goes to Patricia Ingalls on Nov. 28, Jacob Koonz on Nov. 30, Donald Lynch on Dec. 1, Hannah Lafountain on Dec. 2 and Edna Lafountain on Dec. 3.
I hope you will all have a wonderful Thanksgiving in spite of the coronavirus.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
