It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Waterville. The tree is lit up in the bandstand in the middle of town and people in town have their lights up.
Last Tuesday I went to Burlington to do some Christmas shopping. I also went to see Steve at the rehab center. They said that he’ll probably be there for two more weeks and if all goes well, he can come home then. I’m hoping he can and so does he.
I ate supper out by myself and then I went to my sister’s house to wait for Ruth’s plane to come in. It came in at 10:40 p.m. Ruth will be here for a week. Not only did she help me with some of the food for our Thanksgiving dinner, but she also wrapped all the presents I had purchased so far. I should have all my Christmas shopping done by the end of this week. Those presents I’ll have to wrap myself, but Ruth had done most of them. She’ll be flying back to Kentucky on Tuesday.
Here’s how some people in town spent Thanksgiving. Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to Dereck and Amy Lafountain’s house for their Thanksgiving meal. All the family was there except for one son and his family. Edna said she had quite a few people.
Allison Costa’s six children and their families were all together this Thanksgiving. They came from Vermont, New Hampshire and California.
Merilyn Clinger ate her Thanksgiving meal at C. J. Manchester’s house. Several of Sharon’s relatives were there plus some others.
Our family met at Mark’s for our Thanksgiving dinner. There were only nine of us this year. Brittany, Michael and Paul were not with us, and Steve was still in the rehab center. I’m glad that Ruth was able to fly home for Thanksgiving. She helped me make the pies and rolls for our dinner. She also made a delicious squash dish.
•••
Ruth and I went to Burlington shopping on Black Friday. It rained all day down there while it was snowing up here. We went to several stores, and I went to see Steve while Ruth continued shopping in the mall. Ruth will go with me to see Steve on Monday. After picking Ruth up at the mall, we were going down to Church Street for the tree lighting, but it was beginning to snow so we decided we better start going home.
By the time we got to Essex there was probably three inches of snow on the ground. I stopped to get a couple of things at the grocery store and then we headed home. We didn’t go very fast, about 35 mph. Quite a bit of snow fell in Waterville, maybe five inches with more on the hills. I was glad to get home.
Hunters usually like snow in the woods so that they can track the deer. We only had two more deer reported at the Waterville Market. They are Mike Burt, 4 points 123 pounds, and Michael Muir 2 points, 120 pounds.
Saturday afternoon Ruth and I went up to the Vermont Christmas Tree Farm in Waterville to pick out my Christmas tree. Ruth picked it out and I tagged it. In a couple of weeks Mark will bring me back up to the farm to cut it down and bring it home. All weekend long cars went through town with trees.
On Sunday we ate our noon meal at Mark’s house. Everyone brought Chinese food to share. No one wanted to cook after cooking for the Thanksgiving dinner. I did make apple crisp for dessert and I brought vanilla ice cream to go with it.
A happy birthday to Edna Lafountain Dec. 3, to Paul McLure on Dec. 6 and to Ian Greer Dec. 9.
A happy anniversary goes to Bill and Michele Barnier Dec. 4.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
