We’ve had light snow off and on throughout the beginning of last week. Then the sun came out later in the week and temperatures went up into the 30s and 40s on Sunday. It felt like spring was in the air.
One night it rained quite hard. I could hear it when I went to bed and then it turned to snow by morning. The rain made the snow go down some in our yard but it didn’t get rid of it. We still have a lot of snow. Due to the rain and the melting, we now have a driveway of ice. Very slippery. Our son came up and sanded it for us, which helps a lot. Be careful out there.
With the melting of the snow, the snow and ice slid off the roof, but on its way down some ice hit our satellite dish and bent something. There went our TV. I called Dish and they traced the problem to the satellite dish on the roof. They scheduled a technician to come out to fix it Saturday afternoon. So we were without a TV from Tuesday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.
I didn’t realize how much I like the TV on until it was gone. We were able to watch the nightly news and some videos on my tablet and we also did some reading. I’m glad we have the TV back.
Our grand kids came Saturday afternoon before the technician came. They were here for a couple of hours. We had another craft to do. This time I had some plastic sun catchers to color with magic markers. They had fun doing them. Of course we had a snack. We made ice cream sundaes. We didn’t have the TV to watch but that was OK. We had enough to do.
•••
The sugarmakers are ready or just about ready for the sap to run. The days are warming up and the nights are cold. The sap is going to start running any day now. In some places it might already be running a little bit. It’s just a matter of waiting and finishing up the tapping of those last trees. I hope it will be a good season this year.
•••
Last Monday I had to head to Burlington for an appointment with the eye specialist. I have an appointment with them once a year to check on a swollen optic nerve in my right eye. Everything looked good. Yay! It was a three-hour appointment at the hospital. They wouldn’t let Steve go with me because of the coronavirus. Also, he needed to be home for the visiting nurse who comes every Monday. Bruce stopped by to see Steve to see how he was doing.
After my appointment I ate in the hospital café for lunch and then I went to a few stores. I was trying to let my dilated pupils come back to normal before driving home. The roads were good all the way to Jeffersonville and then I hit snow-covered roads from there to Waterville. I went slow and got home safely.
I had to fast Wednesday morning before having my blood drawn at about 11 a.m. Steve and I went up to Copley where they drew my blood and then we went to Charlmont Restaurant for lunch. I was hungry by then. After lunch we did some grocery shopping and then we headed home.
It was back to Morrisville on Friday for a physical. I can’t remember the last time I’ve had a physical so I thought it was about time. My blood drawn on Wednesday was part of this physical. I have a few problems to work on put nothing major.
It’s a good idea for everyone to have a physical once a year. It’s a good time to catch problems early.
•••
Wednesday night the Waterville library trustees met on Zoom. We are making a list of new books to consider for purchase for this year. If you have any books that you would like us to consider email or call one of the trustees. You can call me or any of the other trustees.
•••
We ate at Mark’s house this week on Sunday. It was pizza day. We each brought a pizza to share. Steve doesn’t care for pizza so he had hot dogs. For dessert I brought ice cream sandwiches. It was a week where no one had to cook. Cooks day off. We try to do one of these days every now and then.
A happy birthday goes to Doug Chamberlain on March 7 and to Steven Chase on March 9. A belated happy anniversary goes to Roger and Sue Mann on Feb. 29.
Have a great week everyone and be careful on the ice in your driveways.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.