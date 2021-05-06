It rained almost everyday last week. The river got quite high but it didn’t go over its banks. We needed the rain. It certainly made the grass grow and the leaves start to pop out. Some people have started mowing their lawns.
Green Up Day was last Saturday. It was a beautiful day for it. I noticed a number of the green bags filled with trash at the drop-off point in town. A big thank you goes out to the people who filled those bags.
Our carpenter came last Monday to start work on our foundation. Come to find out all the floor joists in the addition have rotted. They had to stop work until I could clean out everything, not just the closet and the hallway. I worked on it all week. I still have a couple more days before I have it all done. One accumulates a lot of stuff in 20 years. They need to tear up the whole floor. It will be a mess for a little while but it will be worth it when it is done.
•••
Waterville library trustees met on Wednesday, April 29, by Zoom. The trustees are setting up separate times when they can come into the library to clean and help get the library ready to open. We will set a date to open as soon as the governor gives the OK to do so.
•••
My snowmen, in our house, are disappearing very slowly this year. Doing invitations for our daughter’s bridal shower and wedding reception, plus cleaning out the addition has taken all my time lately. It has really been stressful, but the Lord has been helping me get through everything, a little at a time. The snowmen have to stay out for another week or two.
Our granddaughter, age 7, came for a little while on Friday, along with her two brothers. She said, “Grandma, why do you still have snowmen out. Don’t you know it is spring?” I told her that was true and that they would be gone one of these days.
I took care of my grandkids Friday for a couple of hours. Monty had homework and the other two kids just played around. I had too much to do to do any crafts with them this time, but I do enjoy having them come even if I am busy.
•••
Just a reminder that the Community Prayer Event will take place Friday, May 7, 6 p.m., at Teen Challenge in Johnson.
A happy birthday goes to Amanda Manchester May 8, to Brittany McLure May 10, to Steven Davis May 11 and to Christopher Koonz and Rhoda Mingledorff May 12.
Have a great week everyone and a happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
