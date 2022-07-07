Each week we seem to have weather that will please everyone. We’ve had a few cool days, days in the 70s with low humidity, and then a few days of warmer weather in the 80s and 90s with some humidity. Then throw in a day or two of rain and you’ve got a typical week of recent weather.
Every now and then we get a thunderstorm. We had one in the early morning on Saturday. It didn’t last very long but it did cool down the air.
Nothing new has been happening in Waterville this last week. I think people have gone camping or on vacation or just taking it easy at home. The town has been quiet.
The beginning of last week was spent cleaning our house and paying bills. Wednesday morning Abba Fuel came and cleaned and tuned up our oil furnace. It’s good to have that done every year. We didn’t do it last year, so it really needed it this year. Now we need our wood furnace, pipes and chimney cleaned.
Steve, our granddaughter Mackenzie, grandson Monty and I went to Burke, N.Y., to clean our cabin at Burke Camp. Steve and I have been going to camp there for a long time but because of COVID-19 we didn’t have camp the last two years. This year we can have camp so the four of us went out on Thursday to get everything ready for it. On our way home we took the Grand Isle ferry. The kids loved it even though it was dark out.
On Friday I had an appointment in Burlington. Afterwards we went to a few stores and then we visited my sister, Norma, for a little while. For supper we ate out for our anniversary. It was our 54th anniversary. Boy, time flies.
Our family Sunday meal was held at our house on the patio. It was a beautiful day to be outside. Mark and Jenn brought the main meal, hamburgers, hot dogs and chips. I made the dessert, strawberry-rhubarb cheesecake bars and, of course, the grandkids wanted ice cream.
There have been fireworks going off somewhere behind our house on Saturday and Sunday night.
I did decorate the front of our house for the Fourth. The inside of our house didn’t get decorated until Monday. At least I’ll have it done before the holiday is over. I’ll probably leave them up for a couple of weeks before changing them again.
My vegetable garden is doing great. All my vegetables are up and growing well. Stub Earle stopped by our house Sunday night selling strawberries and cucumbers from his Garden of Eden. They looked awfully good, but I wouldn’t be home long enough to enjoy them. Maybe next time.
A happy birthday to Melissa Chase and to Aislinn Costa, both with birthdays on July 10.
A happy anniversary to Kirk Henry and Amanda Manchester on July 12.
Have a great week everyone and enjoy the weather no matter what it may be.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
