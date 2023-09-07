The rain has finally stopped for a little while. We are going to have a week of sunshine, which is good news. The cool weather and the rain were keeping the blossoms in my garden from developing into vegetables. Hopefully the warm weather will help them grow.

I talked to a few people around town about their gardens. They said they harvested a few things, but it had been a bad summer for gardens.

