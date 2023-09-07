The rain has finally stopped for a little while. We are going to have a week of sunshine, which is good news. The cool weather and the rain were keeping the blossoms in my garden from developing into vegetables. Hopefully the warm weather will help them grow.
I talked to a few people around town about their gardens. They said they harvested a few things, but it had been a bad summer for gardens.
Temperatures this week will be in the 80s and we might even hit 90 degrees one or two days. We haven’t seen these temperatures since July, according to the weatherman. August stayed in the 60s to 70s. I liked August temperatures the best. It’s going to feel like summer this week.
About 85 people attended the concert at the Country Church on Sept. 3. I wanted to go but my family and I didn’t finish eating our family meal until 3 o’clock. I figured it was too late to go so I stayed home and took a nap, which I really needed. I heard the concert was very good.
Just a reminder that this Saturday, Sept. 9, is the hazardous waste collection at the Lamoille Union High School from 9 a.m.-noon. Each household will be charged $10. Cash and local checks are accepted.
Tuesday morning the carpet people came to install our new carpet in the downstairs bedroom. It looks great. Joy and Tennyson Doane came on Thursday to unload the trailer in our driveway. It held our furniture and a ton of boxes that had all sorts of stuff in them. Now I need to go through everything and get rid of a lot of it. This week, we’ll get our new Rinnai heater installed. It will finally be done after three years.
I took our two grandchildren, Monty and Mackenzie, to the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction on Friday. We got there about 11 a.m. and stayed until 8 p.m. After walking all around the fairgrounds I was tired. I slept late the next morning. After leaving the fair we stopped at the Chinese buffet for a bite to eat.
I went to visit Steve at the hospital five different days last week. He is gradually improving. He can get up on his right leg and pivot so he can sit down on the commode, but he is only allowed his toes on his left leg to touch the floor. No full weight on the left leg yet.
A happy birthday to Jennifer Manchester Gabriel and Kristin Wells, both on Sept. 8, and to Caleb Costa on Sept. 14.
Have a great week everyone and enjoy the summer weather.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
