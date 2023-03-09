We received a few days of snow last week. Friday night we got about 6 inches. We’re beginning to make up for the lack of snow at the start of winter.
Last summer Steve and I went to a lawyer in Barre to have our wills made out. On Feb. 27, we went back to his office to finish signing them. Afterwards we stopped at the Wayside Restaurant for lunch. We drove back to Morrisville through Worcester Woods. I was hoping to see a moose, but we didn't.
During the snowstorm on Tuesday Steve and I drove to Copley Hospital where I had an MRI on my ankle, which has been troubling me for some time. We went straight home afterwards. The roads weren’t too bad as long as you drove slowly.
Wednesday afternoon we went to Burlington to look for a new microwave. We bought one and it will be delivered on March 12. By then, we will have been a month without a microwave. Oh, well. I can’t wait until it comes.
After we purchased the microwave, we went and ate out at Wendy’s and then we went to visit my sister, Norma, for a little while.
Steve and I weren’t feeling very well at the end of the week. Steve ended up at the ER Friday night. He came home Saturday morning. He’s feeling better. I have a bad cough that I can’t seem to get rid of.
We decided to stay home from church Sunday and not to have our family meal together just in case we had something catching. I think my cough is due to my allergy to our cat. I’ll call the doctor on Monday and hopefully she’ll figure it out and give me some relief.
Mark your calendars for the Maple Open House Weekend at Maple Sugar Mountain on Saturday, March 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Sunday, March 26, at 8 a.m. in Belvidere. I think some other sugarhouses in the area are also open to the public that weekend.
A happy birthday goes to Konnor Lafountain on March 14 and to Benjamin Koonz on March 15.
Have a great week everyone and remember to set your clocks ahead one hour on Saturday night before you go to bed.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.