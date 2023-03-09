We received a few days of snow last week. Friday night we got about 6 inches. We’re beginning to make up for the lack of snow at the start of winter.

Last summer Steve and I went to a lawyer in Barre to have our wills made out. On Feb. 27, we went back to his office to finish signing them. Afterwards we stopped at the Wayside Restaurant for lunch. We drove back to Morrisville through Worcester Woods. I was hoping to see a moose, but we didn't.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.