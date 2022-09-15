Nothing much has been happening in Waterville lately. Just the usual things such as harvesting of gardens, school starting, music jam at the town hall every Thursday morning, the library being open every Tuesday morning and Saturday, and people still mowing their lawns and getting ready for fall.
We've been having a little rain, not as much as we need though. Rather, blue skies, warm days and cool nights. What a wonderful time of year.
Kelly and Lavina Adams, from Pennsylvania, were here last weekend for Kelly’s brother’s funeral. They stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s.
Merilyn went to a DAR convention in Montpelier on Saturday. She was a delegate to it. She rode to the convention with Helen McElroy.
•••
On Wednesday and Thursday last week I made four pies, an apple pie for a person in Essex Junction, a raspberry pie for Robin Aither, whose name I picked at church, a lemon meringue pie for Bruce and a raspberry pie for Steve.
On Friday I delivered all the pies. When we were down in Essex we went to a few stores and ate at McDonalds. We got home in time to go to our weekly Friday Bible study.
It was Alan Manchester’s 80th birthday on Saturday. Steve and I went to his birthday party at the Manchester’s cabin on Lake Eden. There were about 77 people.
George Manchester and Phil Dolinger came from out of state to attend the party. They stayed at C.J. Manchester’s.
It was our daughter Rhoda’s turn to have our Sunday family meal, but she called Friday and said she had a stomach bug and wasn’t feeling very well. I had the bug the week before last and Steve had it the week before that. Not fun.
So, with the short notice we decided to order Chinese food for our noon meal. Delicious! For dessert we had vanilla ice cream with strawberries or chocolate syrup on top and some whipped cream. I was too tired to bake dessert, but everyone enjoyed the ice cream.
•••
My uncle, Stanley Titus, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, at his home in Essex. My condolences to the rest of my family. He was a wonderful person and will be missed by many.
A happy birthday to Laura Miller on Sept. 18 and to Lucille Tilton on Sept. 20. A belated happy anniversary to Dereck and Amy Lafountain on Sept. 7.
Have a great week everyone and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
