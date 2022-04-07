The sugaring has been going very well. It has been a good year, but it is beginning to wind down. The sap is beginning to turn dark. Next week’s temperatures are supposed to get up into the 60s. That will bring sugaring to a close, just in time for flowers and buds to start coming out. What a wonderful thought.
George Manchester and Phil Dolinger came up from the South for some of the sugaring season last week. They stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s.
School buses are still not driving on the back roads due to the mud. The road commissioner recommended that they stay off them a little while longer for the safety of everyone.
Darwin Reynolds, who grew up in Waterville and is now living in California, has cancer and has gone through chemo. In a recent call to Bruce Davis, he said to tell everyone in Waterville that he is doing great now. I heard that he even went skiing this winter. Praise the Lord.
Steve and I headed to Burlington again this week on Tuesday. I had a checkup for my cancer. I am still cancer free. It has been five years now since I had my surgery for cancer.
After my appointment we went to a couple of stores and then we headed home.
I took care of our grandkids two days last week. I had the two older ones on Tuesday evening and all three of them on Saturday. I enjoy having them, but they tire me out.
Cars have been speeding through town and passing cars right in the middle of town lately. They pay no attention to the speed limit of 30 mph. A car was almost hit last week when it was in the process of turning left from the right lane. A car came speeding down through town and passed the turning car without slowing down. I don’t know what should be done about this, but something should be done before someone gets hurt or killed.
On Saturday I made three pies, one apple for Nora Prescott at our church, and two pumpkin pies, one for Bruce and one for Steve. I also made apple crisp for our family meal on Sunday.
It was my turn to have the Sunday family meal. We had sweet and sour meatballs, rice and broccoli for the main course with apple crisp and vanilla ice cream for dessert.
With some warmer weather coming I feel in the mood to start spring housecleaning. Hopefully I can start doing some this week. Nothing smells better than a freshly cleaned house.
A happy birthday to Jack Kells April 9. A belated happy birthday to Katie Nielson March 29.
Have a great week everyone. Enjoy the warmer weather.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
