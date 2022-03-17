When we set the clocks ahead Saturday night, I wasn’t excited about losing an hour of sleep but when Sunday night came and it was still light out at 7 p.m., I was very excited. It’s good having more daylight in the evening.
My husband saw his first robin Sunday afternoon. Another sure sign of spring, along with the frost heaves and potholes. They are getting bad on Route 109. Also with the warmer weather comes muddy back roads. The road to our daughter’s house in Johnson was quite muddy.
The music jam, held in Waterville Town Hall every Thursday morning, was canceled last week and will be canceled this week, but will return March 24.
I had something going on each day last week. I started out by having my blood drawn at Copley for some routine yearly test. I had my yearly physical on Thursday. It’s good to have a physical every year.
PrimeTimers, an elderly group at our church, met at Merilyn Clinger’s March 8. We had a good time of fellowship and sharing of a delicious meal. I brought goulash and a pistachio nut Bundt cake for dessert.
On Wednesday I had an eye doctor appointment in Burlington. Jerry Leonard came to keep Steve company while I was gone. On Friday I had an infusion at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Our daughter-in-law, Jenn, and our grandson Winston came to be with Steve until 2 p.m. and then Jerry came until I returned home.
It took me awhile before I headed home because I was in search for cat food. I went to four different stores before I found what I wanted. The Morrisville stores were all out of the cat food that my cat likes. It’s hard grocery shopping nowadays with shelves almost empty for several items. Hopefully things will improve soon.
The weather was good all week for all my running around to all
my appointments. Then came Saturday’s snowstorm. It was a mess outside. I was glad that I didn’t have to go anywhere that day. I made three pies, two blueberry and a pumpkin pie, and cream puffs for our Sunday meal.
Rhoda and Paul made beef stew. It was very good.
A happy birthday to Sharon Allaire March 9, Billy Burt and Arial Wish on March 21, Ruth Davis on March 23, and Jedediah Wade on March 24.
A happy anniversary to Roger and Becky Duffy on March 21.
Have a great week every one and enjoy the warm temperatures that are coming this week.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.