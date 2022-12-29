There were 12 of us at Mark’s for our Christmas dinner. Brittany came home with her boyfriend from Nashville and our daughter, Ruth, arrived Saturday night from Kentucky. I’m so glad she made it home safely. Her flight had a two-hour delay but that was better than being canceled.
These cancelations were due to Winter Storm Elliot. What a storm! On Friday, it poured rain, with most of the day seeing temperatures in the 50s. The river got quite high. Later in the day, near supper time, temperatures dropped to the 20s and then to the teens. Everything froze and it started snowing again. Our son came up and built a fire in our wood furnace. It felt nice. Our granddaughter, Brittany and her boyfriend came to our house for supper on Friday night. The roads didn’t look too good. Thankfully, they arrived safely. They stayed inside for the rest of the evening.
A lot of people lost their lights during this storm. I’m thankful we didn’t. I didn’t want to bake on Friday because I was afraid we might lose our lights, so I spent the day decorating and finishing wrapping my presents, two jobs that needed to be done.
On Saturday, I finished making my bread. The first few days of the week I made 10 loaves of bread and on Saturday I made six more. Now I must deliver them to people around the area. I also made three pies for our Christmas dinner and on Sunday morning I cooked squash. I was going to make a pumpkin pie on Saturday, but I ran out of time. I ended up going to bed at 4:30 a.m.
Merilyn Clinger went to Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff’s for Christmas dinner on Sunday. Julia’s family and Helen McElroy also came.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to Jacob and Danielle’s in Essex for their Christmas dinner. Jeremy’s family, Heather and Jordon couldn’t come. Everyone else from the family was there.
On Wednesday, Steve and I went down to Burlington to visit my sister, Norma. Before we went to her house we went to a few stores and ate supper at the 99 Restaurant. My sister, niece and Steve and I exchanged gifts and wished each other a Merry Christmas. I also wrote Christmas cards this past week and mailed them out. I didn’t get them all done so I hope to finish them this week even though it is after Christmas. It’s the thought that counts. Happy birthday to Michael Burt on Jan. 4.
Have a great week everyone and try to stay warm.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
