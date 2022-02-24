The temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride this last week. The week started out cold, with some nights below zero. Toward the middle of the week temperatures started to go up to 50 degrees in some places. It also started raining. On Friday the rain changed to sleet, some freezing rain and then to snow.
Saturday brought whiteouts from sudden snow squalls off and on throughout the day. I went to the store in town and the weather was calm. When I came out of the store it was snowing hard and the wind was blowing. I couldn’t see very far ahead of me. Good thing I wasn’t going very far. It came upon the town so fast that it surprised me.
•••
I took our cat to the vet on Monday last week. He yawed all the way there. He hates to ride in the car. He had a swollen bottom lip, but the vet didn’t think it was anything to be worried about. When I got home, I noticed that the cat wasn’t eating his food or drinking his water.
By Friday he started eating a little bit and drinking and by Saturday he was his old self again. I don’t know what ailed him but I’m glad he is better. I think his problem was that he might have cut his tongue on a can that I had opened earlier in the week, and he got into it behind my back.
•••
There was a wonderful turnout for the sledding party at the library on Feb. 19. There were people on the hill from ages 2 to 74 as commented by Katie Grenon. What a great event.
The winners at the card party on Feb. 19 were high man, Bert Burleson; low man, Dom Genetti; high woman, Lesley Alexander; low woman, Sue Burleson; and most horses, Bert Burleson.
My daughter, Rhoda, and I went to Oasis Spa in Williston on Saturday. My granddaughter, Brittany, Rhoda’s daughter, gave us both a gift certificate to the spa for Christmas. We had a full body massage, then they served us lunch and then we had a pedicure. It was a wonderful relaxing day. Mark, our son, and Bruce took turns being with Steve while I was gone.
On our way home I stopped at Bouchard and Pierce in Essex Junction and bought the heat element to our stove. Mark put it in for me when I got home. After supper I tried it out and made chocolate chip cookies for our Sunday dessert. It worked great.
Mark and Jenn brought our Sunday meal to our house on Sunday. We had chicken, potato salad and green bean casserole, and the cookies I made with vanilla ice cream.
A happy birthday to Brian Towle and Charlie Erickson Feb. 28. Happy anniversary to Roger and Sue Mann on Feb. 29.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
