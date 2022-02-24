Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 9F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 9F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.