Summer officially arrived on Thursday last week. Temperature-wise the weather was beautiful, in the 70s and 80s. Toward the end of the week we got some showers. On Sunday we got a lot of smoke from Canada’s wildfires. It wasn’t a good day to be outside. The weekend was also humid, which is typical of summer weather.
Merilyn Clinger’s son, John and his wife, Karen and their son, Isaiah and their daughter, Rachael and her husband, Owen, from Virginia, are staying at Merilyn’s for a week. It’s nice to have them here.
Edna Lafountain went to the cancer walk in Morrisville on Saturday, June 24. She said there was a good crowd there but not as big as in past years. The weather might have had something to do with it. There were showers off and on for most of the day.
On Friday, July 7, come out for a community get-together from 5-7 p.m. on the Waterville Town Green. We’ll enjoy a game of whiffle ball along with a cookout behind the Waterville Country Church — hamburgers and hotdogs — at no cost. This will give us an opportunity to visit with neighbors, play some games and enjoy a nice summer evening in Waterville. In case of rain, we’ll move inside for a family movie night.
I finally got my vegetable garden planted last Monday. Now I have to weed my flower gardens and get our patio set up for the summer.
On Tuesday I took Monty to our church to watch a movie, “Woodlawn,” at teen night. Adults were welcome to stay and watch it too, so I did. It was very good.
On Wednesday I went to Burlington to see Brittany off on her flight back to Nashville. She called me at 1 a.m. to tell me she had arrived home safely. After I left the airport, I went to visit my sister, Norma. I stayed for quite a while and then I headed home.
I visited Steve Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday last week. When I was there with Brittany on Tuesday we had a meeting with the social worker, physical therapist, head nurse, activities director and Steve. We talked about how far Steve has come since he’s been there, and we set July 5 as the date for him to return home. I’m so excited that he can come home then and so is he, although he wishes it to be sooner.
On Saturday I picked up Monty and Mackenzie and headed to Stowe for the Renaissance Faire. We went through the Notch, which is my first time this year. There was occasional light rain while we were there, but I had my umbrella and there were tents we could go under if we wanted to. We had a great time despite the rain.
Vacation Bible School starts at our church this week. It will be Monday-Friday, June 26-30, from 5-7 p.m.
A happy birthday to Brooklyn Shakallis on July 1 and to Kim Purdy Shakallis on July 5. Happy anniversary to Paul and Rhoda McLure and to C.J. and Sharon Manchester, both on July 3.
Have a great week everyone and have a happy and safe 4th of July.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
