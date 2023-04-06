Another week of up and down temperatures with a little snow, some rain and some wind. That’s springtime in Vermont. Each week I keep seeing more signs of spring, people out with their bikes, people with spring coats on or without their coats on, roads getting muddy, road work beginning, and steam coming from the sugarhouses. Soon we’ll be seeing frogs hopping across the road. Fishing season starts this Saturday, another sign of spring.
It was another good week of sugaring, but it is supposed to warm up this week. Hopefully it doesn’t kill the sugaring.
The winners from the raffle at the concert a fundraiser for the Waterville sixth graders on March 25 are: Dana Boyce massage gift certificate, Julie Dauth; the pet care basket, Ryan Goodman; Rock Art, Kris Palker; and $500 Visa card, Diane Shortsleeves. Congratulations to all of you. With this fundraiser the sixth graders have met their goal for their trip to the Great Escape and the Silver Bay Campground. Thank you to all who helped out with the fundraisers this year.
Both Edna Lafountain and Merilyn Clinger said they had a good concert at the Country Church Sunday afternoon in Waterville. We had family at our house for our Sunday dinner and by the time everyone was gone, the concert was almost over. Hopefully we’ll be able to go to the next one. I’ll let you know when they set the date.
The programs that took place at the Waterville library on Saturday were well attended. My daughter-in-law, Jenn, and my grandkids went to hear about the sled dogs. They loved seeing the dogs, which were so friendly.
I saw a couple of pictures showing the talk by the Channel 5 meteorologist, Matt DiLoreto, on Saturday night. Thank you to Drew Bressel for getting him to come to our library. It looked like a good group of people came out to hear him.
The Capstone weatherization team were at our house for four days last week. They weatherized our attics, our basement and around our doors. They did a great job. Now a person will come and inspect their work. If something isn’t done right, they will have to come back to fix it. Hopefully everything will be OK.
We had to stay home while the Capstone people were working. I got a lot of my paperwork done plus a little housework. They were gone by 3 p.m. every day so then we would get groceries or do anything else that needed to be done outside of the home.
For our family dinner we had pork tenderloin, potatoes, carrots and green bean casserole plus chocolate cake with whipped cream for dessert.
Happy birthday to Jack Kells on April 9. Happy anniversary to Bill and Maylo Baker on April 10 and to Steve and Patty Ingalls on April 11.
Have a great week everyone. I hope you can get outside to enjoy some of the warmer weather this week.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
