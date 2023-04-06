Another week of up and down temperatures with a little snow, some rain and some wind. That’s springtime in Vermont. Each week I keep seeing more signs of spring, people out with their bikes, people with spring coats on or without their coats on, roads getting muddy, road work beginning, and steam coming from the sugarhouses. Soon we’ll be seeing frogs hopping across the road. Fishing season starts this Saturday, another sign of spring.

It was another good week of sugaring, but it is supposed to warm up this week. Hopefully it doesn’t kill the sugaring.

