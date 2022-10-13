I know that the corn is being cut in the fields, but I didn’t know they even cut it at night. Steve and I were coming home from Johnson Saturday night, after dark, when we saw these lights out in the field. As we got closer, I realized they were cutting corn.
Saturday morning dawned with snow on top of Mt. Mansfield. It was beautiful seeing the fall leaves, which are at their peak right now, with the snowy mountain in the background. The sun was shining on the mountain as I was coming home from Burlington at about 4:30 p.m. when I saw this beautiful landscape. It also reminded me of what is to come down here. Brrrr!
•••
Peg Chick came to see her grandchildren last Friday and stayed until Monday. She stayed with Merilyn Clinger at night.
There was a wedding at the town hall on Saturday. It was a beautiful day for a wedding even though it was chilly.
It was good to have our daughter and her husband here all last week. During the day they would go to different places: to look at the leaves, to buy things to take back to Kentucky, and to a corn maze and apple orchard. Each day they would be back to our house for supper and then share an evening together with us.
On Friday night Ruth and Justin prepared our evening meal. It was baked chicken with corn bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob and fried apples. Delicious.
Ruth is expecting a baby on March 1. It will be their first child together. That will make nine grandkids. They won’t know if it is a boy or a girl for another two weeks. I can’t wait to find out.
They left to go back to Kentucky Saturday morning. Ruth called me at 5 p.m. Sunday to tell me they had arrived home safely.
•••
On Tuesday I had my hair cut shorter. It was getting too long. In the afternoon I took Steve up to Copley Hospital to have his blood drawn.
I went to hear Sheila Walsh on Saturday, at a Women’s Conference at Crosspoint Church in Williston. There were about 500 women there. The speaker was great.
We decided not to have our family dinner on Sunday this week. We each had our own dinner at our own homes. I think everyone was tired and needed a rest.
•••
We had two days last week with temperatures in the lower 70s. I took advantage and went down to my vegetable garden and pulled everything up except for the carrots. They can grow a little longer. The frost had hit the rest of the garden, so it was time.
I did get my cornstalks from Paul’s field and have put them up on each corner of our front porch. Usually, I use the cornstalks from my garden to go around the mailbox, but the raccoons had done a job on them, so I guess I’ll get some from my daughter’s garden this week. I finished decorating the front of our house for fall. Now I need to decorate the inside.
•••
Just a reminder that Saturday, Oct. 15, is the Waterville/Belvidere pumpkin yard sale at the Waterville town hall from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the sixth graders put on by their parents. There will be pumpkins, mums, soup, chili, baked goods, crafts, a tag sale and raffles for such things as a cord of firewood, a round of golf, Smuggs season pass plus a lot more.
A happy birthday to Allison Costa on Oct. 19 and to Joel Miller on Oct. 20.
Have a great week everyone. I hope you can get outside to enjoy the beautiful fall colors before they are gone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
