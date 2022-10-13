Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.