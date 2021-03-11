After I wrote about the warmer weather in last week’s article it turned cold all last week. Last Monday, March 1, temperatures started dropping throughout the day. There were also occasional snow squalls. Accompanying the changing temperatures was strong winds. Some wind gusts hit 50 mph. The cold air with the wind created wind chill temperatures of 17 degrees below zero Tuesday morning. Brrrr!
Tuesday was the coldest day but it remained cold the rest of the week. No sap was running this week.
•••
Even though it was cold Tuesday, Steve and I went down to the town hall to vote on the school budget in the afternoon. We also went to the store for milk and to the post office. I was glad to get back home where it was warm.
Steve had his hair cut Monday while the temperature was dropping. He said his head was a little chilly afterwards. He was glad he brought his hat with him to wear after the haircut.
Steve went to see the orthopedic doctor on Monday about his broken big toe. He told Steve to keep wearing the boot for another four weeks and then come back to see him. Hopefully it will heal by then, but if not they might have him wear a sturdy sandal for a couple more weeks until it is healed.
On Thursday Steve and I went to Burlington to do a little shopping. My sister had invited us for supper that night. It was a good time together. My niece was there also. She got the supper, which was delicious.
I spent Saturday cooking most of the day. I made two apple pies, a custard pie, a crust for a lemon meringue pie (to be made later in the week), apple crisp and I put a pot roast, along with carrots and onions, into my crockpot to cook during the night.
The roast was for our Sunday meal. The two apple pies I gave away for the drawings at church. The custard pie and the lemon-pie-to-be, are for Steve. The rest of the things were for the Sunday meal, which was at our house this week. Along with the pot roast and carrots we had baked potatoes and broccoli for our meal. Apple crisp with vanilla ice cream was for dessert.
•••
Our grandson, Monty, came up to our house Saturday afternoon for a little while. He helped me with some of the pies.
A happy birthday goes to Konnor Lafountain on March 14, to Benjamin Koonz on March 15 and to Alexis Manchester, Willard Dezotelle Jr. and Jamie Lafountain on March 17.
A happy anniversary goes to Bob and Ann Burnor on March 17.
Have a great week everyone and remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. It stays light out until almost 6 p.m. now. On Sunday it will be light out until almost 7 p.m. Won’t that be nice!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
