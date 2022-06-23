A good-sized tree fell in our back yard last week. Bruce said he would cut it up for me and put it in the cellar to add to our wood supply for the winter. Thank you, Lord, for the wood.
A large tree limb also fell in the road just up the road from our house Saturday. Luckily it didn’t hit any cars when it came down and fortunately one of the people whose car was stopped by the tree had a chainsaw.
Sunday was Father’s Day. Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s kids all stopped by their house throughout the day on Sunday to wish Dereck a happy holiday.
After church on Sunday, Rhoda, Mark, Monty, Mackenzie and I went to Essex and ate out at a Chinese restaurant. Jenn and Winston stayed at home because they weren’t feeling very well. They had a cold, which they didn’t want to give Steve. After we ate, we went to the University of Vermont Medical Center to see Steve for Father’s Day. We had to take turns going in to see him, only two at a time could go in. Steve was glad to see everyone. Our pastor stopped in to see him one day last week. Steve is doing much better. Hopefully he’ll come home this week. On Tuesday he’ll have been in the hospital for three weeks.
In between going to Burlington to see Steve this last week I was able to plant my vegetable garden. I got it done a day before the rain came. God watered it for me. Now I need to finish two flower gardens and then I’m pretty well done with my outside work for a little while.
•••
On Tuesday I took our cat to the vets. His right eye was puffy. By the time I got him to the vets the swelling had gone down. The vet thought he probably got a bug bite, which swells up and then goes back down. While I had him there, he got two shots and his claws clipped. The cat hates to ride in the car. He yawls and yawls. But he settled down after a while. He was quiet all the next day. The shots did him in. He’s back to his active self again now.
I went to Belvidere on Wednesday to help set out the food for the meal after Juanita Fern Brown’s funeral and graveside service. Several people from the area went to her graveside service. Juanita was a great person and will be missed by many. Our condolences go out to all her family.
Have you ever hurried to get to a store and just as you get there, they lock the doors? That happened to me on Thursday. I went to Morrisville to pick up two screens that I had repaired. Because of the road construction on Route 15 I was 10-15 minutes late getting to the store and just as I drove in, I saw a guy inside locking the door. I just sat there for a few minutes and shed a few tears, which doesn’t change the situation any, but it did make me feel better. I came back in the rain on Saturday and got my screens.
On Friday I had to go to the dentist to get a tooth filled. Not my favorite thing to do but it needed to be done.
A happy birthday to Michelle Miller on June 24 and to Nancy Hutchins on June 25. A happy anniversary to Dereck and Edna Lafountain on June 24, to Robert and Donna Tobin on June 25, to Matt and Michelle Miller on June 27, and to Steve and Sue Davis on June 29.
Have a great week everyone, The cool 50s we had on Saturday are supposed to give way to the 80s this week.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
