The 80- and 90-degree weather on Saturday and Sunday was too hot for me. On Sunday there were 14 cars parked down the street from our house. The people were down at the river getting cooled off in the water.
The Lamoille Area Cancer Network held its cancer walk Saturday at Peoples Academy in Morristown. Edna and Amy Lafountain went to it for about three hours. Edna said there was a smaller crowd than usual. This was the first time it’s been held since COVID-19. I’m sure it will build its way back up to where it was. I didn’t go this year because I was busy caring for my husband. Maybe next year I’ll be able to go.
Dereck and Edna went to a church in Eden on Sunday where they played and sang. They stayed after the service for a delicious meal.
I went to the hospital on Monday and Wednesday last week to see Steve. On Thursday I went down to bring him home. He is so glad to be home. He didn’t have to go to rehab after all. He is doing a lot better. Praise the Lord!
On Tuesday, our granddaughter, Mackenzie, wanted to come to our house to help me clean. In the afternoon she came up and the two of us took turns vacuuming the downstairs. She would vacuum the middle of the room and I would vacuum around the edges. It worked out pretty well.
After that I had her shred papers, which was a job I have been meaning to get to for a long time. I had a big pile of papers and Mackenzie made a big dent in them.
•••
Steve and I went to Bible study Friday night. We hadn’t been since Steve went into the hospital. It was good to be back.
There was vacation Bible school at our church every night last week, except Saturday. Mark’s three kids went to it. The closing ceremony was Sunday morning along with a celebration of all the graduates at our church. The kids sang a couple of songs during the service. After the service there was a picnic on the church lawn. Everything was so good. There are a lot of good cooks in our church.
After we got home Mark and his family went up to Bruce’s cabin on Lake Eden to go swimming. Everyone got cooled off.
Steve and I took a nap Sunday afternoon. The heat and humidity exhausted us. The humidity is supposed to go down on Monday. That will be better.
•••
A happy birthday to Brooklyn Shakallis on July 1 and to Kim Purdy Shakallis on July 5.
A happy anniversary to Paul and Rhoda McLure on July 3, to C.J. and Sharon Manchester on July 3, and to Tennyson and Joy Doane on July 7.
Have a great week everyone and have a happy and a safe Fourth of July.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.