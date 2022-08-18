Family and friends came over to Dereck and Edna’s house on Sunday, Aug. 14, for another celebration of Dereck’s birthday. Last week only family came, but this week everyone was welcome. They had a cookout and a lot of music. It was the perfect day for a cookout and a celebration.
Edna went up to the old home day festivities in Belvidere on Saturday. She said that the parade was small, but still good, and the auction was small too but good as well. It was a quieter day than it used to be. I was planning on going up to the auction in the afternoon, but I forgot all about it. A sign of my age, I guess.
•••
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m., to come to the library in Waterville to see “Raptors up Close.” See owls, falcons, and more during this time.
Library trustees are also working on having an outdoor movie sometime in September.
Prime Timers met Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Merilyn Clinger’s house. We had a fun time playing Rummikub and then we shared a delicious meal together. I brought lasagna and a raspberry pie to share.
•••
Steve had a doctor’s appointment in Burlington on Monday last week. After the appointment we went to Al’s French Fries. When we left Burlington, we saw a beautiful rainbow. It has been a while since I’ve seen a rainbow. On the way home I stopped at Price Chopper in Essex to get a few groceries.
When I came out of the air-conditioned store it was like stepping into a sauna. The air was so hot and full of moisture. One could hardly breathe. I was glad to get back into the car. I’m glad that the humidity started to leave the next day. By Wednesday afternoon the humidity was gone.
•••
Tuesday afternoon Steve and I went down to the town hall to vote in the primary. Then I came home and worked around the house. After supper I made the raspberry pie and the lasagna for Prime Timers. I also made a pie crust, which I made into a pumpkin pie on Thursday.
After supper Wednesday night, Steve and I went to Morristown to pick up some medicine and groceries. On the way home we saw a beautiful sunset which lasted for quite a while.
Friday evening, when we were coming home from a Bible study, we saw another beautiful sunset.
It was my turn to have the Sunday meal this last Sunday. We ate on our patio seeing it was such a beautiful day. I had a taco salad and zucchini cake with whipped cream. We also made s’mores for those who wanted them. The grandkids had fun roasting marshmallows. I also made some blueberry cream cheese filled muffins. This was a recipe Paul picked out for me to cook for Rhoda’s birthday back in February. I didn’t have time to make them at that time, but I said I would surprise them with them sometime. I finally made them this last Sunday for our meal. They turned out well.
•••
Are you looking for a rewarding experience? Consider becoming a hospice volunteer. This is an opportunity to serve the people within Lamoille County who are receiving hospice care. Hospice volunteers provide much needed comfort to those receiving hospice care and respite to the families and caregivers. Lamoille Home Health and Hospice offers volunteer training starting Sept. 6 each Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m through Sept. 27 in Morristown.
Contact Charlene at 888-4651 or ccamire@lhha.org for more information.
A happy birthday to Donna Tobin on Aug. 20 and to Corry Barry on Aug. 25.
Have a great week everyone. Enjoy the nice weather.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
