The Waterville Town Hall was used quite a lot last weekend. On Saturday, there was a baby shower for Shyanne Lafountain and then on Sunday another baby shower was held there. I’m glad the town hall is being used.
Linda Wilson-Miller has returned from a two-week vacation at her daughter Susie’s house in Maine. The highlight of her trip was watching the eagles, which were nested behind the house. She said she ate a lot of seafood, had a good time but is glad to be home.
Steve and I and our two grandkids, Monty and Mackenzie, went to the Echo in Burlington on Tuesday. Before Echo we went to the park on Maple Street in Essex. The kids love to go to this park. We ate lunch at McDonalds. On the way home we stopped and got creemees. Yum!
•••
Bruce gave me four big zucchinis from his garden, and I picked two zucchinis from my garden last week. I ground them all up. It made 25 cups of zucchini. I then ground 10 cups of onions to make zucchini relish. When I was all done making the relish, I ended up with 17 pints of relish. I know that some people in town do a lot more canning than I do but for me this was a lot. So glad this job is now done.
My garden is doing great. I’ve picked a lot of green beans. There are a few more blossoms on the bushes so I’ll probably get a few more green beans. Last week I made potato and green bean soup. I also picked four yellow squash. I plan on making a summer squash casserole on Monday for supper.
I have a lot of blossoms for cucumbers but no cucumbers yet. Maybe the warm weather this weekend will help them. My winter squash isn’t doing so well. I don’t even have blossoms, but I do have one pumpkin coming. Hopefully we’ll have some warm days to make it bigger.
•••
Mark and Jenn and their family went up to Bruce’s cabin on Lake Eden Saturday. They stayed overnight and then came home Sunday afternoon.
Seeing that Mark was gone on Sunday, Steve and I decided to eat at the Charlmont for our Sunday noon meal. We invited Rhoda and Paul McLure to join us, but they couldn’t make it, so it was just the two of us. A very quiet Sunday meal.
Just a reminder that this Saturday, Aug. 27, “Raptors Up Close,” will be at the Waterville Town Library at 11 a.m.
A happy birthday goes to Jordon Lafountain Aug. 26, Ralph Barry Jr. on Aug. 27 and to David Lafountain and Marlene Marion, both on Aug. 30.
A happy anniversary to Doug and Sue Chamberlain on Aug. 27.
Have a great week everyone. Enjoy the last week together before school starts next week. A lot of college students have already left for school. The new school year is about to begin. May everyone have a good year.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
