I was hoping for warmer weather last week, but it didn't work out that way. Temperatures were still in the 60s with a couple of days in the lower 70s and occasional showers. From Wednesday to Saturday, we even had thunderstorms and some heavy downpours.
On Friday as I was driving up to the Greensboro Nursing Home to see Steve I drove through some heavy rain between Hyde Park and Wolcott. Some people were pulling off to the side of the road because it was hard to see.
The weatherman said the rain last week brought Vermont out of its severe drought.
Mel and Ron Miller and Anna Ruth from Colorado came to visit Merilyn Clinger this week and will be staying with her until July 30.
Edna and Dereck Lafountain’s children all came to visit them on Sunday for Father’s Day, including five grandkids and one great grandchild.
My grandson Monty’s sixth-grade graduation ceremony was held June 13 at the Waterville Elementary School. Monty was one of 16 students who graduated. Monty received an award in math. Several other awards were given out. Congratulations to all the graduates.
When I got home from the graduation, I made some macaroni and cheese and rhubarb cheesecake bars for Prime Timers on Wednesday.
Prime Timers, the senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met Wednesday morning at Rhoda Mingledorff’s house. We had a good time of fellowship and shared a delicious meal together.
After Prime Timers I headed up to Greensboro to see Steve. I headed back to Johnson at 5:30 p.m. I had a meeting to go to at the Nazarene Church. As I drove toward the church the sky got very dark with flashes of lightning. When I arrived at the church I hurried to the back door. I could hear the rain coming across the field behind me. Just as I got inside, the rain came down. It was quite the storm. I was glad I made it to the church and got inside before it hit.
I didn’t get my garden planted last week as I had planned to do. On Friday I raked it and started to put plastic on it when it started thundering. I picked everything up and went inside. The storm went around Waterville but by that time I needed to head to Greensboro again.
It rained all day Saturday, so I decided to do some baking instead. I made four pies, two rhubarb pies, which will be frozen for Ithiel Falls Camp, and two pies for my church drawing, a blueberry pie and a maple cream pie. I made our dessert for Sunday, rhubarb cheesecake bars.
Our daughter, Rhoda and her husband, Paul ate a noon day meal at the Greensboro Nursing Home with Steve on Sunday. It was a Father’s Day special meal and anyone from the family could go and eat with their loved ones.
I stayed home to wait for our granddaughter, Brittany, to arrive. She is staying at my house until Wednesday. After she arrived, she decided to take a nap, she had driven from Portland, Maine to my house in Waterville, and she was tired. I went to see Steve while she napped.
I received a call from David Ransom last week. He told me that a secretary and a treasurer are needed for the Waterville Planning Commission. If you would like to hold one of these positions or would like more information about it, contact Ransom at 802-644-8144 or Carlos Martin at 802-644-6364, 802-730-2152 or lcmartin45@icloud.com.
A happy birthday to Michelle Miller on June 24, to Nancy Hutchins on June 25 and to Jack Stiles on June 27.
A happy anniversary to Edna and Dereck Lafountain on June 24, to Robert and Donna Tobin on June 25, to Matt and Michelle Miller on June 27 and to Steve and Sue Davis on June 29.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.