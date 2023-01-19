Another storm came through last Thursday and Friday. It started out with a little snow, then rain and then a little more snow. When the rain turned to snow everything froze. Everyone’s driveways were covered in ice.
I’m tired of this rain and icy weather. I would like some snow that stays on the ground and I’m sure skiers and ski resorts would like some too.
I took down our outside Christmas lights and decorations on Monday and put out snowflakes and snowmen for the winter. I hated to take them down, like I said last week, but it was time for them to go.
Our tree was undecorated and taken out this last week. Stockings were put away and most of the Christmas decorations have gone back into boxes. It’s now time for the snowmen to come out.
•••
Prime Timer’s, a group of senior adults from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff’s house on the Hogback Road. There were only five of us. Merilyn Clinger came at noontime to be with us during our meal. She had a dentist appointment earlier.
Even though we’re few in number we always have a great time. I made a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting for dessert and goulash for the meal. Rhoda made a cake too and put birthday candles on it.
Robin Aither and I, who have birthdays this month, blew out the candles together.
We didn’t know that our grandson, Michael, wouldn’t be home for Christmas until the week before Christmas. I collected everyone’s presents for him, along with mine and put them all in two big boxes. I mailed them out to him on Thursday and he received them on Saturday. I also mailed out the things our daughter, Ruth, couldn’t fit into her suitcase. I mailed hers on Thursday and she received the two boxes on Saturday. It amazed me that they got them so quickly.
Saturday morning, I went to a ladies breakfast at our church. I made a quiche to take to it. It was a very enjoyable time.
•••
Steve and I took a quick trip to Bakersfield on Tuesday to visit Joy Burt Doane and her husband, Tenny. I took them some candy and cookies and a small loaf of bread.
Our family meal on Sunday was at Mark and Jenn’s house. He had potatoes, green beans and chicken for our meal. I brought lemon meringue pie and some leftover chocolate cake from Prime Timers for dessert.
A happy birthday to Josie Cushing on Jan. 23 and to David Cushing and Bob Burnor on Jan. 27.
Have a great week everyone and be careful on the ice.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.