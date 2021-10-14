We had some beautiful weather this week, temperatures in the lower 70s a couple of days. Steve and I went riding around on Wednesday taking pictures of the foliage. It was at its peak the end of last week and it was beautiful. Even though we see all the beautiful colors every year it never gets boring. It was windy on Saturday and Sunday, so a lot of leaves blew off the trees. One of the trees next to our house has lost all its leaves.
A sure sign of fall is seeing the corn cut in the fields along the roads. Farmers need to get that corn in before winter comes. We also must get things done outside before winter comes. I was able to work out in my vegetable garden on Saturday. I have it half cleared out. I’m letting my winter squash grow at least a week longer. I haven’t pulled my carrots either. I plan to pull these last vegetables the end of this week and then my garden will be ready for winter. My flower gardens must be cut back and bedded down for the winter too.
•••
There will be no pumpkin and craft sale fundraiser this year for the 6th graders. They will be doing a raffle. As I find out more about this, I’ll let you know.
Steve and I both had a dentist appointment on Monday last week. It was a routine checkup. Steve must go back to have a small cavity filled and I need to go back to have a crown replaced due to some cavity along the base of the existing one.
Merilyn Clinger had a busy week last week. On Monday several family members met at her house for a taco night. All her siblings were present except for Jean, who lives in New Hampshire. On Tuesday she went to C.J. Manchester’s house for a birthday party for Sarah Collins and on Thursday the family had its last party for this year at the lake.
Merilyn received some good news this week. She doesn’t have to use her walker any more.
•••
I decorated the front of our house for fall Saturday. During the week I decorated some inside the house. I hope to finish that this week.
On Thursday I made four pies and the crust for a fifth one. Three of them I gave away and one was for Steve. The fifth one will be a lemon meringue pie for Steve.
Our Sunday meal was a pizza day. We all met at Ithiel Falls Camp to eat together. We were going to eat outside but it was too chilly with the wind. The sun wasn’t out yet. So, we ate in the dining hall. The sun came out just when we were finishing our meal. I made a chocolate cake for our dessert.
A happy birthday to Allison Costa Oct. 19 and to Joel Miller Oct. 20.
Have a great week everyone. Try to go out and enjoy the warm weather while it last. I’m afraid it won’t last too much longer.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
