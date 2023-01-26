Snow! We finally got some snow last week, not a lot, but enough to cover the ground with 2-4 inches. A couple more snowstorms are supposed to be coming through town this week. The temperatures have been in the 20s and 30s, cold enough for the ski resorts to add to the natural snow.
Nothing has been happening much in town this month. The music jams are still on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. at the town hall, and the library is open this winter on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It seems quiet without the card parties this year on Saturdays. Maybe they will start up again next year.
Steve and I went to Burlington last Monday. I had some papers to drop off at the medical center business office. After I did that, we went to a few stores. I got a lot of good bargains. We then went to the 99 Restaurant to eat out for my birthday, a little late for my birthday but that’s OK.
A person from Capstone came to our house on Tuesday to see what needs to be done to winterize our home. They will be coming back in a couple of weeks. It will be great to get rid of all the cold drafts. They have done several other houses in the area, and I’ve heard good reports.
The rest of the week I worked around our house doing vacuuming, laundry, dishes and putting boxes and wrapping paper back into the attic. I also put together a 5-foot snowman that I had bought last year and put it out on our front porch. It lights up so I turn it on at night. Very cute.
•••
On Saturday, Steve and I went to the celebration of the life of Greg McElroy at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Our condolences go to his wife, Helen, and to the rest of the family. Greg was a great person who will be greatly missed by many people.
My aunt Joyce Kraatz-Sumner died last week. She was 95 years old. Our condolences go to the rest of her family. Another great person who will be greatly missed.
Our Sunday family meal was held at our house this week. We had sloppy joes, cottage cheese and a tossed salad with cake and ice cream for dessert.
Happy anniversary to George and Nancy Hutchins whose anniversary was sometime this last week.
Have a great week everyone. Drive safely on the snow-covered roads.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.