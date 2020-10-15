We had some beautiful days this last week, weather-wise. On Friday and Saturday it was in the 70s with a lot of sunshine. It was a little windy on Saturday but it was a warm wind.
I worked outside Saturday afternoon putting away our patio furniture, hose and ceramic decorations in my flower gardens. I also dug up some flower bulbs and put them in the cellar and I have one flower garden cut back for the winter. I only have five more to go.
Earlier last week I finished pulling the rest of the vegetables out of my garden. I pulled up the black plastic and piled up the rocks that I use to hold down the plastic. Then I raked the garden and made it ready for winter.
•••
The Waterville pumpkin and craft sale will take place on the Waterville Village Green on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be raffles, pumpkins for sale, 30 venders with crafts and other things and a lot of food like pulled-pork sandwiches and cinnamon rolls. This is to benefit the sixth graders for their 6th grade trip, which will hopefully take place in the spring. Come and have some fun, but remember to wear a mask.
•••
Our granddaughter, Mackenzie, came to our house for a visit on Friday. She wanted to come to play with our kitten. She stayed for supper and then we dropped her off at her house on our way to Bible study.
Saturday afternoon, in between storms, our oldest granddaughter, Brittany, and a friend of hers from college stopped by to see our kitten. She and her friend were staying at an Airbnb in Smugglers Notch over the weekend. Brittany lives in Maine. Our kitten is becoming very popular these days.
•••
Waterville library trustees met at the town library on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. We are now officially closed for the winter season. No more curbside pick-ups until next May and hopefully by then the library will be open to come inside. The library has a policy on book donations. You will find it on our website at watervillelib.org in the near future, or if you have any questions before then just call one of the trustees listed on our website.
•••
Merilyn Clinger had visitors last week from Monday to Friday. It was her husband Maurice’s niece, Elaine and her husband, Jerry Parker, from Ohio. They were here to see the fall foliage.
I caught two more mice last week, bringing my total to 11. After talking with other people in the area I’ve found out that a lot of people are having a problem with mice this year. One person had to call in an exterminator to get rid of them because they were so bad.
I got my kitchen, dining room and bathroom decorated for the fall this week. All I have left to decorate is the living room, which has some fall things in it already.
Our family meal on Sunday was at Rhoda and Paul’s. Rhoda had a delicious meal of ham, turkey, potatoes, squash, peas and dressing. I brought apple crisp for dessert. At the beginning of the meal, our son, Mark, got a piece of meat lodged in his esophagus. Jenn took him up to Copley Hospital later in the day while I took care of their three children. They couldn’t get it to budge so they sent him by ambulance to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington at about 7:30 p.m. Steve and I went down to Burlington to pick him up after they got it out. It was scary there for awhile. We got home from the hospital with Mark at about 12:50 a.m. Poor Mark was unable to eat our delicious meal but Rhoda sent some home with him to eat later.
A happy birthday goes to Allison Costa on Oct. 19 and to Joel Miller on Oct. 20.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
