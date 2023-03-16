A nor’easter is supposed to form off the coast of the Carolinas and push inland where over two feet of snow could fall. Up here in Waterville we are not supposed to get too much, maybe three or four inches.
We had some warm days and cool nights last week which made the sap run. I saw some sugarhouses with steam coming out the top, a sure sign that boiling is taking place.
Speaking of sugarhouses, I want to make a correction on the time of the Maple Open House Weekend at Maple Sugar Mountain on Saturday, March 25. The time is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., not 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The time may change on March 26. You can go online to Vermont Maple Sugarmakers Association to find times and places of other sugarhouses to visit.
Deer are beginning to come out in the fields on the Hogback Road. They also cross the road so be careful if you are driving on that road especially at dusk.
Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff’s daughters, Kate Lawrence from Tennessee and Julia Anderson from Underhill stayed the weekend with them. Kate is heading back to home Monday before the storm hits.
I went to the orthopedic doctor on Tuesday to see what they found out on the MRI about my ankle. They said I had pulled a muscle just above my ankle. They have me wearing a support stocking and I need to go to physical therapy. At least it wasn’t worse.
PrimeTimers, the senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met Wednesday, March 8, at Merilyn Clinger’s house. Martha Leonard did the devotional for me because I didn’t have the voice to talk very long. We had a wonderful time of fellowship and sharing a delicious meal together. I brought a cabbage cheddar chowder and a pistachio nut cake.
I am still coughing my head off. The doctor put me on one medicine to see if my cough could be due to asthma, but it didn’t work. Now I’m on another medicine and the mucus is finally loosening up and coming up. Now my stomach muscles are so sore from coughing so much. This all started when I put wood into our wood furnace, and I breathed in a lot of smoke. Dry air in the house doesn’t help either. I did purchase a humidifier, which I believe will help a lot.
On Saturday morning, I went to a ladies breakfast at our church. I took a raspberry coffee cake. After the breakfast they had a painting project to do. I painted my first picture of a sunset on the water. It was a lot of fun.
Our son, Mark and his family came and had lunch with us for our Sunday meal. We had taco salad for the main course and chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream for dessert.
It seemed good to have it light out until 7 p.m. Sunday night. I remembered to set our clocks ahead one hour Saturday night, but I was still late for church. I had set my alarm on my phone to wake me up in the morning but then I left my phone out in the hallway where I couldn’t hear it. Thankfully my granddaughter called me and woke me up later.
Our condolences to the Mann family on the death of Jamie Mann on March 8. He was close to his children and siblings who were with him when he died. He will be greatly missed.
The King Me Band will be at the Waterville Town Hall on Saturday, March 25, as a fundraiser for the sixth-grade end of year trip. They will be going to Silver Bay Campground and to the Great Escape. The doors to the concert will open at 6:30 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. There will be a $10 admission fee, but children 12 and under get in free. There will be hot food, baked goods, music and raffles. A $500 Visa gift card will be raffled off. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 from parents of sixth graders.
A happy birthday to Willard Dezotelle Jr., Alexis Manchester and Jamie Lafountain on March 17, Sharon Allaire on March 19, Billy Burt and Arial Wish on March 21, and Ruth Davis Sandlin on March 23. A happy anniversary to Bob and Ann Burnor on March 17.
Have a great week everyone and a Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you all.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
