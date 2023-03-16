A nor’easter is supposed to form off the coast of the Carolinas and push inland where over two feet of snow could fall. Up here in Waterville we are not supposed to get too much, maybe three or four inches.

We had some warm days and cool nights last week which made the sap run. I saw some sugarhouses with steam coming out the top, a sure sign that boiling is taking place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.