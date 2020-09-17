PrimeTimers, a senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met Wednesday, Sept. 9. There were eight of us. I made beef stew in the crockpot and apple cake for dessert.
On Thursday, Steve and I had company at our house. My nephew John and his wife from Virginia stopped by, along with my niece Chris and her son Rodney and his wife. It has been nine years since I’d seen John. Before they left we all went up to the cemetery to visit my parents — his grandparents — gravesite. John was close to my parents. He had lived with them for a while during his teen years.
Merilyn Clinger had a number of people at her house Saturday night for supper. Alan Manchester, Rhoda Mingledorff, C.J. Manchester, George Manchester and Phil Dolinger, plus a few more. George and Phil were here visiting.
On Saturday I had Mackenzie come to our house to play with our kitten. She was here for about 45 minutes. I then took her home and brought Monty up to play with the kitten. I figured they could use up some of that kitten’s energy. Sure enough, it worked. After Monty left, the kitten slept the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. I’ll have to do this again another day.
My grandchildren and I went down to our garden to see my pumpkins. We found five pumpkins and a number of winter squash. We also picked two more zucchini.
A wedding took place at the Waterville Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 12. As I went to the Waterville Market that day I saw the bride and groom out on the village green having pictures taken. It was a beautiful day for a wedding.
A happy birthday goes to Paul McLure Sr. on Sept. 18, to Laura Miller on Sept.18, to Lucille Tilton on Sept. 20, to Leah Chase on Sept. 23, to Montgomery Davis on Sept. 23 and to Lois Williams on Sept. 24.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
