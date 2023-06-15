We had a cool week last week, weather-wise. It stayed pretty much in the 60s for most of the week. There were scattered showers just about every day. The sun would be shining and then we would have a shower and then the sun would come back out. If you had outside work to do you had to do it between the showers.

That’s what I did on Thursday. I put fertilizer on my vegetable garden so when our son, Mark, tilled it on Saturday, the fertilizer was worked into the soil. Now all I have to do is to plant my vegetables seeds. I hope to get that done this week.

