We had a cool week last week, weather-wise. It stayed pretty much in the 60s for most of the week. There were scattered showers just about every day. The sun would be shining and then we would have a shower and then the sun would come back out. If you had outside work to do you had to do it between the showers.
That’s what I did on Thursday. I put fertilizer on my vegetable garden so when our son, Mark, tilled it on Saturday, the fertilizer was worked into the soil. Now all I have to do is to plant my vegetables seeds. I hope to get that done this week.
Also on Thursday, I planted flowers I purchased on Tuesday at Claussen’s in Colchester plus flowers I purchased at Duffy’s Greenhouse here in Waterville. I swept our front porch and put out a flag. It started raining just as I finished up. Perfect timing.
There will be a Bluegrass Gospel Sunday at the little white church in Belvidere Center this Sunday, June 18th, at 8:30 a.m. All are invited.
Congratulations to all the seniors who graduated from high school this past Saturday. Also, Congratulations goes to all the Waterville 6th graders who had their graduation ceremony Tuesday night, June 13th.
I visited Steve three days this last week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday, I went to Burlington to check on the prices of carpet for our downstairs bedroom, bought some geraniums for out front of our house, and did a couple of other errands. I ate supper at the 99 Restaurant and then I headed home exhausted.
I went to my Aunt Joyce’s graveside service in Stowe on Friday. It rained off and on during the service but, in spite of the rain, it was a lovely celebration of my aunt's life.
Many of us met at a park in Waterbury Center for a delicious meal after the service. It was good to see many of my cousins and other relatives whom I hadn't seen for quite a while.
On Saturday, I spent most of the day cooking. I made four strawberry-rhubarb pies, two for Ithiel Falls Camp which I’ll freeze until needed at camp, one to take up to the nursing home where Steve is and a gluten-free one for me. Also, I made chocolate mud bars for our Sunday dessert. I took care of our grandkids, Mackenzie and Winston for a couple of hours in the evening while Mark took Jenn out for supper for her birthday. Mackenzie helped me in making some of the pies.
Our Sunday family meal was a birthday dinner for our daughter-in-law, Jenn. She wanted a taco salad for the main course and the chocolate mud bars for dessert. Everyone gathered at our house for the meal.
A Happy Birthday goes to Donnie Lynch on June 16th, to Tammy Thomas on June 16th, to Maria Burt on June 17th, to Paulette Erickson on June 18th and to Michael McLure on June 22nd.
A Happy Anniversary goes to Brian and Carol Towle on June 16th, to Marlene and Albert Tobin on June 18th, to Jason and Chrissy Wade on June 21st and to Mark and Jenn Davis on June 22nd.
Have a great week everyone. Hopefully this week will be warmer.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
