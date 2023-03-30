Last week was a good week for making maple syrup. It was warm, in the 40s during the day and in the 20s at night — perfect sugaring weather. We also got some wet snow a couple of days last week and a day of rain.

The day of the sugaring open house, it was spitting snow outside but that didn’t stop people from going to sugarhouses to taste some of that sweet syrup. Some sugarhouses will be open next weekend too, on the first and second day of April.

