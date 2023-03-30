Last week was a good week for making maple syrup. It was warm, in the 40s during the day and in the 20s at night — perfect sugaring weather. We also got some wet snow a couple of days last week and a day of rain.
The day of the sugaring open house, it was spitting snow outside but that didn’t stop people from going to sugarhouses to taste some of that sweet syrup. Some sugarhouses will be open next weekend too, on the first and second day of April.
It’s about time to get our income taxes done. The deadline, April 15, will soon be here. On March 20, I gathered all my papers and Steve and I took them over to the person who is going to file them for us. We went through all the papers I brought and found out that I was missing one piece of information. I took it to our tax person on Wednesday, and our taxes should be done this week.
On Tuesday, Steve and I went to Burlington. I had an eye specialist appointment at the hospital. Afterward, we went to a few stores before heading home.
I started physical therapy on my right ankle on Wednesday. I go to a physical therapist in Jeffersonville. Hopefully this will help the pain in my ankle.
Thursday and Friday I spent at home doing housework. On Saturday, I made two pies, a no-bake cheesecake and a no-bake strawberry cream pie. These were for our Sunday meal. I also made a homemade chicken noodle soup for supper that night, along with corn bread.
Our Sunday meal was at our son Mark’s house. He had chicken, dressing and green bean casserole.
The band concert at the Waterville Town Hall on March 25 was well attended. I don’t know who won the raffle prizes, but I’ll try to find out this week.
Some exciting things are happening at the Waterville library this weekend. On Saturday, April 1, there will be a children’s storytime at 10 a.m. Then at 11 a.m., will be a Siberian sled dog presentation with live dogs and at 12:30 p.m. Meteorologist Matt Liloreto from Channel 5 news will present fun facts about the weather. Bring your weather questions.
On April 2 at 3 p.m., is a concert at the Country Church here in Waterville. Hope you can come.
Happy Birthday to Sheila Lord on April 4.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
