We had beautiful weather this past weekend. Temperatures Saturday were in the upper 60s or lower 70s with a lot of sunshine. It was the perfect day to have the sixth-grade fundraiser, the pumpkin yard sale at the town green. I heard that it went quite well.
Steve and I went down to the pumpkin yard sale Saturday afternoon. We bought a few things and then we took Mackenzie and Winston with us so Jenn could help Monty and the other parents of sixth graders. Steve and I took them up to McDonald’s in Morrisville where we had some ice cream sundaes and chicken nuggets. We also got a few groceries at Hannaford while we were up there.
The wind blew quite hard on Thursday. Despite this, there are still some trees with their leaves and the color is beautiful. People are still traveling around the state looking at the leaves.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain took a ride up to Montgomery and the Berkshire on Sunday. They said it was beautiful. Brian and Carol Towle and Greta Ingalls took a ride up Mt. Philo last week and enjoyed the scenery and the sunshine.
People aren’t the only ones who have been out and about. As Steve and I were heading to Johnson last week we saw two bear cubs on Hogback Road right in the middle of the road. I looked around for their mother, but I didn’t see her. On our way home from Johnson we saw the same two cubs down the road near the same spot, and this time I saw the mother bear peeking from the woods. I didn’t have my camera with me, but Carol Towle saw the same cubs and their mother. She recorded them and then put the video on Facebook.
On Tuesday, Steve had a doctor’s appointment in Morrisville. Afterwards we picked up a few things and headed home. We ate lunch and then headed to Burlington for my doctor’s appointment at the hospital. We had supper at Burger King, did some grocery shopping and then back home. What a busy day.
•••
Prime Timers, a senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met Wednesday at Merilyn Clinger’s. I made a chicken pot pie to share and zucchini cake for dessert. We are still small in number, but we have a good time of fellowship and enjoy a good meal together.
Our son, Mark, left on Thursday to go with his friends down to an island off the coast of Connecticut to go fishing. He returned Sunday afternoon. He caught quite a few fish.
Edna reported that the music jams are going great on Thursday mornings at the town hall. She said people had come from all over last Thursday. There were some from Williston, Swanton, Milton, Jeffersonville, Johnson, Eden, Hyde Park, Morrisville, Glover, East Albany, Lowell, Troy, East Montpelier and even a few from Waterville. About 25 people stayed for the potluck after the music. Everyone is welcome.
•••
On Friday, I made five pies, a blueberry pie for Jerry Leonard, a pumpkin pie for our pastor for his birthday, a pumpkin pie for Robin Aither, whose name I drew at church, a lemon meringue pie for CeCe Prescott, also a name I drew at church, and another lemon meringue pie for Steve. For both lemon pies, I made the crust on Friday and made the filling and topping for each on Saturday morning. I delivered two of the pies on Friday and two more on Saturday.
Our daughter, Rhoda, did the Sunday family meal at our house. She had goulash and cottage cheese. I made a blueberry crisp for dessert with vanilla ice cream.
A happy birthday to Kirk Manchester on Oct. 23, to Ben Towle on Oct. 25, and to Bruce Davis and Ben Parkhurst, both with birthdays on Oct. 26.
A happy anniversary to Curt and Tina Koonz on Oct. 24.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
