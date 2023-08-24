It is time for fall harvest. People’s gardens have been ready for harvest but not mine. I didn’t plant my garden until the second or third week of June so that’s why it’s late in producing. The wet summer didn’t help much.

I have two zucchini coming and string beans, which will be ready this week to pick. Overall, my garden is doing well. I have a lot of blossoms and hopefully they will produce vegetables soon. I’m just hoping that the frost stays away until October.

