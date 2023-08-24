It is time for fall harvest. People’s gardens have been ready for harvest but not mine. I didn’t plant my garden until the second or third week of June so that’s why it’s late in producing. The wet summer didn’t help much.
I have two zucchini coming and string beans, which will be ready this week to pick. Overall, my garden is doing well. I have a lot of blossoms and hopefully they will produce vegetables soon. I’m just hoping that the frost stays away until October.
At the beginning of last week, I vacuumed through downstairs in our house, did the dishes and balanced the checkbook. I also paid the bills and visited Steve in the hospital. Steve wasn’t doing very well last week but on Sunday when I went in, he was a lot better. That’s good news!
Wednesday evening, soon after I arrived home from the hospital, our son, Mark, called me and asked if I could come down to his house to watch his kids. It was 9:15 p.m. when he called. He said he had to go down to the hospital in Burlington to get a piece of meat dislodged from his throat.
Every now and then he gets meat caught in his throat and he must have a doctor to take it out. When I got down to Mark’s house Winston was already sleeping. Monty, Mackenzie and I watched a movie and then they went to bed. I dozed off and on while I laid on the couch. Mark and Jenn returned home at 5 a.m. Mark was better but tired. I went home and went to bed at 5:45 a.m. I slept until noon. I was tired the rest of the day.
Aug. 18 was Merilyn Clinger’s birthday. Kathy Churchill, Jean Hook and Rhoda Mingledorff took Merilyn out to the Charlmont for lunch to celebrate her birthday. Two nights before, all of Merilyn’s siblings who were in the area ate supper at her house for her birthday. There were eight people there.
Then on Friday evening, Rhoda gave Merilyn a surprise birthday supper at her house. Several nieces and cousins came to this celebration besides Merilyn’s siblings. There were about 18 of us present. Being one of Merilyn’s cousins by marriage, I attended this party. It was a very enjoyable evening. I don’t think Merilyn will forget this years’ birthday.
Our carpenter came Friday and fixed the ceiling in our downstairs bedroom. He also glued our upstairs bedroom door back together and clamped it while it dried. On Saturday he came back and painted the ceiling in the downstairs bedroom. Mark came up and removed the old carpet. Now the walls need to be painted, which will be done sometime this week. The room is beginning to look good. Hopefully it will be all done by the time Steve is able to come back home.
Saturday morning Martha Leonard and I went to two estate sales. I got a nice floor lamp and a tin full of thread at the estate sale in Hyde Park. One can get some great buys at estate sales.
Later in the day on Saturday I made two pies for two people at our church whose names I drew from my little box. I made a lemon meringue and a chocolate pie. I made chocolate chip bars for our dessert at our family dinner on Sunday.
We had our family meal at Mark’s house this week. We ate on their lawn. It was a beautiful day. After dinner I left to go to the celebration of the life of Lyle Miller Sr. at our church. It was a lovely tribute to his life. From there I went to the hospital to see Steve.
The Waterville Country Church will be hosting a patriotic concert on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2-3:30 p.m. Please join us in celebrating Labor Day weekend and the changing seasons. Music will be provided by Edna Lafountain and her talented group of country musicians. Light refreshments will be served.
Live owls are coming to the Waterville Town Library from Vermont Institute of Natural Science Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m.
The fall 2023 hazardous waste collection is fast approaching. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Lamoille Union High School from 9 a.m.-noon. More details on this next week.
A happy birthday to Corry Barry on Aug. 25, to Jordon Lafountain on Aug. 26, to Ralph Barry Jr. on Aug. 27, and to David Lafountain and Marlene Marion on Aug. 30.
A happy anniversary to Doug and Sue Chamberlain on Aug. 27.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
