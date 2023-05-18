The weather has been beautiful most of last week. Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. It was a perfect week to work outside. Sunday was the coolest of the days last week. Temperatures were in the upper 50s, lower 60s with a cool breeze.
Edna Lafountain went to a bridal shower at the Waterville Town Hall for Mariah Earle on Saturday. She will be marrying Edna’s grandson, Shane, in July.
All of Edna’s children and some of her grandkids came to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day. She received a lot of nice gifts.
The Waterville Elementary School held its spring concert May 9 at the school. Quite a few people attended it.
Steve and I went to Morrisville on Monday. Steve had a doctor’s appointment. Afterward, I picked up some groceries before coming home. I took the flannel sheets off our bed on May 6, plus one more blanket. When we got home Monday, I put the flannel sheets into the wash along with the sheets on the bed where our grandson had slept when he was here visiting. With the weather warming up I thought it was about time to take off the flannel sheets.
Steve had an eye doctor’s appointment on Tuesday in Burlington. His cataracts are almost ready to be operated on. On our way home we stopped at Jolley’s in Underhill to get our first creemee for the year. Yum. When we got home, I made a cheddar cornbread and a chocolate coke cake for Prime Timers on Wednesday.
Prime Timers, the senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met May 10 at the church. We spent the time getting the brochures for Ithiel Falls camp meeting ready to be sent out. We then had a delicious meal together.
Thursday was Steve’s birthday. I took Steve for a ride up to Smugglers Notch and back. I made shepherd’s pie for his birthday supper. Rhoda Mingledorff stopped by to wish Steve happy birthday.
Bill and Linda Burt stopped by for a visit on Friday. They will be leaving to go back to Alaska after another week here in Waterville. It’s always good to see them when they are here in town.
Steve went back to the hospital later in the day on Friday by ambulance. They admitted him and I visited him on Saturday and Sunday.
Before I visited Steve on Saturday I made two pies, an apple pie for Nora Prescott, whose name was picked at church and a rhubarb pie for Bruce. I delivered Nora’s pie to her on my way to the hospital.
Condolences to the family of Donna Alexander Godin who died unexpectedly on May 2. Donna grew up in Waterville and used to come to Caravan, a scouting program at the Church of the Nazarene in Waterville. Donna grew up to be a lovely lady. She will be greatly missed by many.
Happy birthday to Walter Tobin on May 19, and Odeliah Wade and Dale Mingledorff on May 22.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
