What a range of weather we had last week. The week started out with snow on Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures in the 30s. But by week’s end, temperatures were in the lower 70s.
I was able to do some outside work on Saturday. I plan to finish my outside work on Monday, then I’ll be ready for winter.
Our son Mark took advantage of these warm days by replacing two big windows in their upstairs. The other windows were old and a lot of cold air was coming in around them. One of the windows was about 48 years old and the other window was older than that. I guess it was time to have them replaced.
The Smugglers Notch road was closed to traffic last Monday because of the snow but it is now open again due to the warmer weather at the end of last week. It will stay open until bad weather comes again.
Have you heard any geese flying south this fall? I haven’t. They must have gone by but I wasn’t in the right place at the right time because I never heard them. I was just wondering if anyone else has heard them.
•••
Merilyn Clinger last week went to see her great grandson, Kinley Raine John Clinger, in Benson. Judy Barrows from Essex, the other great grandmother, went with her.
On Wednesday, Merilyn went with Helen McElroy to a DAR meeting in Fairfax.
In spite of the snow on Monday and Tuesday I was still able to drive to Morrisville on Monday to get my flu shot and then to Burlington on Tuesday to get my infusion medicine. After my infusion I went Christmas shopping for a little while before heading home. Before I left for Burlington Tuesday morning I had to shovel my car out of the snow. A kind lady, Amanda, stopped to help me shovel. I appreciated that.
Steve and I did a little more Christmas shopping on Friday. I love to buy gifts for people. This is my favorite time of year. From now until Christmas I’ll probably go shopping once or twice a week. I’m cutting back on my spending this year so it’s taking me longer to price things, trying to get the best buy.
•••
I made two loaves of bread and some corn chowder on Wednesday. I gave one loaf of bread and some of the corn chowder away and the rest of it we had for our supper.
On Thursday Steve and I took our son-in-law, Paul, to the doctors for shots, which he gets every so often. After the appointment we went to a couple of stores before taking him home.
Our Sunday noon meal was at Mark’s house. We had hamburgers, hot dogs and tater tots for the main course. I brought a chocolate cake with Cool Whip for dessert. Paul and Rhoda had something going on at their church Sunday so they didn’t make it to our meal.
A happy birthday goes to Sherrie Burt on Nov. 18. Due to a typing error last week it should have said a happy birthday to Charles Burt on Nov. 8, instead of Charles Blurt.
Have a great week everyone. Hope you enjoyed the warm weather while it lasted.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.