The cooler weather came in as predicted last week. Temperatures were in the 60s and low 70s. If I remember correctly, one day last week, it was in the 50s. We had several days of rain throughout the week.
By Saturday temperatures had crept back up to the upper 80s and low 90s with a lot of humidity. Too hot for me. Thunderstorms popped up Saturday evening and during the early morning Sunday. Late Sunday afternoon a rain shower went through and dropped temperatures and lowered the humidity. It felt so much better.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to the Brown Cow Restaurant in Newport along with Jamie, Beth and Konnor this past week. They said it was very good.
Some of the Manchester cousins, Geoff and Kathie Churchill from Massachusetts, Alan Manchester, Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff, Bruce Davis, Steve and me and Merilyn Clinger got together at Merilyn’s house for supper on Tuesday, May 17. We had a delicious meal.
Another delicious meal was served on Wednesday night to some of the same cousins, Geoff and Kathie Churchill, Alan Manchester, Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff, Steve and me, and Merilyn Clinger, along with Mike and Lorenda Dunham, at Dale and Rhoda’s house. It’s always great getting together every now and then.
•••
The music jam that meets here in Waterville at the town hall every Thursday morning from 9-11:30 a.m. is going strong. There is a potluck dinner following the music jam each week. Everyone is invited to attend.
The sunflowers have been planted again this year along the fence in front of the town library. They were beautiful last year and I’m sure they will be this year.
Waterville Town Meeting is coming up on Tuesday, June 7, on the village green, weather permitting. I assume that if it rains it will take place in the town hall.
My internet went out for two days last week. I didn’t realize that it was out until I noticed that there were no new messages on Facebook. It was the same ones over and over, so I investigated and found out that I had no internet. I called the tech support center at Consolidated Communications. Now it is back. Praise the Lord.
•••
Friday night I went to a potluck supper for the ladies at our church. We selected a secret sister for the year. I love doing this. We draw a paper with someone’s name on it and secretly give them presents or cards throughout the year. Next year we will reveal who we are. It’s a lot of fun. Sometimes we can keep it a secret and sometimes they figure it out. If they figure it out, they can’t let on that they know until the year is up.
Brittany, our granddaughter, was here for her other grandfather’s funeral. She stayed with Steve while I was at the secret sister’s dinner, and she fixed a delicious chicken and baked potato dinner.
Steve and I went to the funeral of Paul McLure Sr. on Saturday. There were quite a few people there. It was a very touching service. Paul will be greatly missed by many people.
Sunday afternoon I took our granddaughter, Mackenzie, to see “Snow White,” which was presented by the Lamoille Valley Dance Academy at the Dibden Center at Northern Vermont University. After the program we went to McDonald’s to get a snack.
Happy birthday to Adrianna Fox on June 2. Happy Anniversary to Charlie and Sherrie Burt on May 30.
Hope you have time to start planting your garden. Memorial Day is a week from Monday and hopefully there will be no more frost after that.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
