I want to apologize for reporting last week that the community prayer event at Teen Challenge was on May 7. At the time I wrote the article I thought that was when and where it was going to take place. That’s what I was told, however, due to COVID, things changed a week before the event and I wasn’t notified of the change until too late.
I received a call on Thursday and was told that the event was being combined with the National Day of Prayer event at the Cambridge Community Fellowship Church and was taking place that night, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. We had only a half hour to get ready, eat supper and get down to Cambridge. We were a little late but we made it.
I’m sorry if some of you tried to go to the event on Friday and found out that it wasn’t happening when you got there. Next time I’ll double check to make sure the place and time of the event hasn’t changed.
•••
Merilyn Clinger went to 158 Main Restaurant with Rhoda and Dale Mingledorff and their daughter, Julia, and her family for Mother’s Day. Later that evening Rhoda and Dale and C.J. and Sharon Manchester went over to Merilyn’s for a game night.
Most of Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s children and their families came to visit them throughout the day on Mother’s Day.
Steve and I, along with our son, Mark and his family, went to Cajun Snack Bar for our Sunday noon meal to celebrate Mother’s Day. It was a long wait for our food, because it was so busy, but it was worth the wait. The grandkids had a great time climbing the hill beside the snack bar.
While we were waiting for our food it started to sprinkle a little but it didn’t last long. The sun came back out and warmed me up. It was a little chilly before that. This was our first time eating outside this year. It was a wonderful Mother’s Day. While we were there we saw another couple from Waterville, and my friend Martha also showed up.
I worked all week cleaning out our addition so that the carpenters can come. I threw a lot of things out and I still have a lot left. My mother had a beautiful TV in a cabinet that still works if connected to a satellite dish but we decided to get rid of it. We will probably take it to the dump later this week. If anyone would like it, call me. It’s free.
I also have to take an old record player, three DVD players, two cassette, disc players, and an old air purifier to the dump this week. The carpenter said he will be here the end of the week to start fixing the floor joists in that room.
Our grandson, Michael, graduated from Houghton College on Saturday. Steve and I were able to watch it on our computer. Rhoda, his mom, drove out there to see him graduate. She stayed at Paul’s cousin’s house half way there but on the way home she drove straight back in one day. Michael is staying at the college until the end of May so that he can finish up his job until the end of school.
A happy birthday goes to Maylo Baker May 14 and to Walter Tobin May 19.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
