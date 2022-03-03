Some signs of spring were evident this week. Linda Wilson-Miller and Martha Leonard both saw one or two robins in Merilyn Clinger’s yard last week. Carol Towle also saw a robin in her yard. Steve and I saw seven or more deer out in a field on the Hogback Road.
But just as I was thinking spring, we get a foot of snow on Friday and the temperature dropped. On Sunday we had more snow squalls. No sign of spring there, but it’s coming.
Sugarmakers in the area boiled sap this last week. Maple sugar season has begun with times of warm weather when the sap runs and times of cold weather when it stops. I hope it will be a good year.
The sun shone brightly Thursday last week, and temperatures were in the 40s or 50s. Steve had been in the house ever since he came home from the hospital, so I decided to take him out for a ride while I did some errands in Johnson.
This was the first time trying to figure out how to get Steve into the car with his leg brace on. I got him into the back seat hoping to have his bad leg resting across the seat. Well, I put him in the wrong door so now his good leg was across the seat and his bad leg was on the floor. He said it felt OK, so I left him that way. At least he got out of the house for a while.
He had a doctor’s appointment in Morrisville for his knee on Friday, right during the snowstorm. We decided to still go. I went slowly and we made it OK. This time I put Steve into the car the right way so he could rest his leg on the seat. We’re learning. It will be about six to eight weeks in all before Steve can take the brace off his leg. Three weeks have gone by so far, and he’ll continue to go to physical therapy to strengthen the leg muscles.
•••
I took care of our grandchildren Thursday afternoon. I bought some new paint projects that they love to do. On Saturday I took care of the two older ones for a little while. The first thing they want to do when they get here is to have a snack, usually ice cream sundaes and cookies.
On Sunday everyone came to our house for a meal. Each family orders in Chinese food and then we share the dishes. For dessert I made apple crisp with vanilla ice cream.
The winners at the card party on Feb. 26 were high woman, Donna Barry; low woman, Lesley Alexander; high man, Dana Dellinger; low man, Dom Genetti, and most horses, Butch Duffy.
A happy birthday to Doug Chamberlain and Steven Chase on March 7.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
