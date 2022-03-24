Many people in the area have been seeing robins lately. I saw my first robin this week on our lawn. Spring is coming. Merilyn Clinger saw a flock of geese heading north last week. Another sign.
Temperatures last week were in the 50s for a few days and it even reached the 60s on Thursday. The sap surely ran on those days. The weatherman said that this week should be good for sugaring, warm days, cool nights. Time will tell.
Last weekend, March 19-20, and this coming weekend, March 26-27, are set aside for maple open house at many sugarhouses. Maple Sugar Mountain in Belvidere Center will be open this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is certainly mudseason these days. I got a call from the Waterville Elementary School on Sunday saying that Beals Hill and Codding Hollow Road, plus the back roads in Belvidere, were closed to school buses Monday. The roads are almost impassable. They will remain closed to buses until further notice. In the meantime, children who live on these roads must make it to Route 109 to catch the bus if they plan on going to school.
Hopefully the mud will be dried up in a few days and the town road commissioner can grade the roads so that the buses can travel on them. I also heard that Lapland Road is terribly muddy. I wouldn’t be surprised if that road closes to buses too.
I noticed that the potholes at the end of Hogback Road, on the Waterville side, have been filled in. A big thank you to whoever filled them. It is so much better now.
•••
Jen and Gif and their family were here visiting Jen’s parents, C.J. and Sharon Manchester, last week.
The winners at the card party on March 19 were high woman, Mary Jo Willey; low woman, Sue Burleson; high man, Bert Burleson; low man, Butch Duffy; and most horses, Sue Burleson.
•••
On Thursday, that beautiful warm day, I was at the University of Vermont Medical Center for a colonoscopy and an upper endoscopy. They took some biopsies, and I should find out the results this week.
The tests themselves I didn’t mind. It was the preparation. Staying on a liquid diet all day Wednesday was OK. It was the gallon of terrible tasting liquid I had to drink Wednesday evening and Thursday morning that I didn’t like. But I’m glad it is all over with.
Jerry Leonard came to be with Steve again and our daughter, Rhoda went down with me to drive me home. When I got home I rested for the rest of the day.
On Sunday, Mark and his family were here for Sunday meal. They brought the food. We had chicken, tater tots and green beans. For dessert we had blueberry crisp, which I had made on Saturday. We had vanilla ice cream with the crisp. Rhoda and Paul couldn’t make it this week. I miss them when they are not here.
I noticed that Sharon Allaire’s birthday was incorrect in the paper last week. Her birthday was March 19, not March 9.
A happy birthday to Noah Costa March 25, to Nick Lynch and Nate Lynch, both March 26, to Logan Manchester March 27, to Leona Eldred March 28, and to Kimberly Mann, Alyssa Mann, and Annie Wells whose birthdays are in the last week of March.
Have a great week everyone! Hope you have a chance to visit a sugarhouse this weekend or maybe have some sugar on snow, if we get any more snow.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
