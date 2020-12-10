We missed the nor’easter this time around. It was supposed to hit last Saturday into Sunday, which it did but not much here. New Hampshire, Maine and the Northeast Kingdom got the most snow and wind. We got maybe two inches of snow and the wind was blowing hard on Sunday.
I’m thankful we didn’t get two feet of snow. I don’t have snow tires on our car yet. The dealership where we bought the car said that most people run their cars using all season tires year round, but I would feel safer if I had snow tires on for the winter. I better get some before the next nor’easter comes.
•••
The winner of the buck pool this year in Waterville, with the biggest deer, was Henry Manchester. He will receive two thirds of the money in the buck pool. The other one third goes to the lottery winner, who was Jamie Lafountain.
Donna Barry asked me to announce the following: “With the way things are, I am sad to announce that there will be no card parties this winter. Hopefully next year.”
•••
I put out my birdseed this last week. The birds are loving it and so is a chipmunk. A red squirrel was after it one day too. I wish they would leave it alone and let the birds have it. I’m not sure how to get rid of them. Any ideas?
On Tuesday, I went to Burlington to have my third infusion of my medicine. I went Christmas shopping afterwards and found some great buys. I only have a few more things to pick up and then I will be done with my Christmas shopping. This week I hope to start wrapping some of my presents.
Steve and I went to Morrisville to get a couple of Christmas presents and some groceries on Wednesday. When I came out of my last store it was snowing and the wind was blowing. The road was covered with snow. It was hard to see where you should be driving because the lines in the road were covered with snow. I drove very slowly. It wasn’t snowing at all in Johnson. It looked like it had snowed in Johnson and Hyde Park but had moved on to Morrisville. Be careful when you are out and get caught in one of these snow squalls. Remember to slow down and be safe.
My Christmas decorations are gradually coming out and my fall decorations are being put away. The change in decorations should be all done by the end of this week. I’m finding out that I only can put out a few of my decorations this year because of my kitten. Some of my things he could easily break.
My friend, Martha, called me on Friday and asked me if I wanted to go to Essex to a store that is going out of business. Of course, I said yes. I was able to get some more great buys.
•••
Sunday was our son-in-law Paul’s birthday. Steve and I ate at their house for the noon meal and to celebrate his birthday. Our whole family is not together yet for our Sunday meals due to COVID-19. Rhoda cooked the meal. Paul wanted pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage gravy on biscuits. It was very good. I’m afraid I slacked off on making the dessert so Paul will be getting his apple pie this week.
I noticed that the road that goes through the covered bridge at Cambridge Junction is now closed for the winter, along with the road through Smugglers Notch. Winter is here.
People have been getting their Christmas trees this last week. I’ve seen a lot of trees on car roofs coming off the hill across the road from our house. In spite of the pandemic people are still keeping the Christmas spirit.
A happy birthday goes to Mark Davis and Tony Gillespie on on Dec. 16, and to Brian Allaire on Dec. 17.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
