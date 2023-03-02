Winter has returned. It has snowed off and on since last Thursday. From Thursday to Sunday, it must have snowed about a foot. Friday night the temperature went down to 6 below zero and on Saturday night it went down to 8 below zero. Time for a wood fire again. More snow is expected this week.

Have you noticed that the days are staying lighter longer? It’s staying light out until almost 6 at night. In only two weeks we set our clocks an hour ahead. Then it will stay light out until 7 p.m. Won’t that seem nice?

