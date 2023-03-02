Winter has returned. It has snowed off and on since last Thursday. From Thursday to Sunday, it must have snowed about a foot. Friday night the temperature went down to 6 below zero and on Saturday night it went down to 8 below zero. Time for a wood fire again. More snow is expected this week.
Have you noticed that the days are staying lighter longer? It’s staying light out until almost 6 at night. In only two weeks we set our clocks an hour ahead. Then it will stay light out until 7 p.m. Won’t that seem nice?
George and Brenda Manchester have been in the area visiting from Pennsylvania for the weekend. They stayed at Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff's house. John and Isaiah Clinger from Virginia arrived Sunday at Merilyn Clinger’s house. They will be staying for a week. Dinner guests at Merilyn’s Sunday night were John and Isaiah Clinger, George and Brenda Manchester, C.J. and Sharon Manchester, Rhoda and Dale Mingledorff and Alan Manchester.
Last week, after grocery shopping and picking up some things at CVS on Monday, Steve and I stayed at home, Tuesday through Saturday. I got quite a lot of paperwork done for various things.
They say things usually happen in threes. In November, the battery went in my car remote, not a big thing but it wasn’t fixed until January. That was number one. Then at the end of January our TV went out, snow falling off the roof hit the satellite. We were without the TV for a week before it was fixed. Now the microwave is not working. That’s number three. Hopefully, we can look for a new microwave sometime this week. You don’t know how much you use the microwave until it’s gone. Now, I hope nothing else will break down.
On Saturday, Steve and I went to an adult potluck and game night at our church. The theme for the food was Southern food. I made peach cobbler. It was a fun evening, and the food was delicious.
When we got home, I made blueberry pie bars for dessert on Sunday.
Our Sunday family dinner was at our house this week. We decided to have a pizza day. We each brought a pizza and then shared them. We had blueberry pie bars with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
I saw a new bird at our bird feeder this week. It was a tufted titmouse. It was a cute little bird. I enjoy seeing the birds coming to the feeder.
There was a sliding party at the town library on Saturday, Feb. 25, with hot chocolate and cookies inside to enjoy while they warmed up. There were some brave souls that ventured out in the cold to go sliding. I’m sure they had a lot of fun despite the cold.
Happy birthday to Doug Chamberlain on March 7 and Steven Chase on March 9.
Have a great week everyone. Go out and enjoy the snow if you can.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.