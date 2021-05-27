It was summer last week and now we’re back to spring. One day it was 90 degrees outside. The humidity was down that day so it wasn’t too bad out. It started getting humid during the weekend until the cold front came through Sunday and temperatures went down to the 60s. I like it around 78-80 degrees with low humidity.
George Manchester and Phil Dolinger were here Tuesday through Saturday, staying at Merilyn Clinger’s.
It was back to making pies last Monday. I made three pies, a lemon meringue for my brother-in-law, Bruce, a raspberry pie for Steve and a maple pie for a little girl from our church, whose parents read a missionary book to her and I picked her name in our drawing.
Before I made the pies Steve and I took Paul, our son-in-law, to the doctor’s for shots he gets every three or four months. The maple pie was delivered on Tuesday to the little girl. She had a big smile on her face when I handed it to her. It made my heart feel good. Afterwards we did some grocery shopping in Morrisville and then we headed home.
I got two windows washed Tuesday afternoon and new screens put in. They look much better. Our cat likes them open now so he can sit in the windowsills.
•••
On Tuesday, May 18, fourth to sixth graders from the Waterville Elementary School came down to the town library and helped some of the library trustees put up the storybook walk. It is now all set up starting down by the fence in front of the library. Come and check it out. I hope to bring our grandkids to see it.
•••
Wednesday, Friday and Saturday were spent making a map to direct people to the place where our granddaughter is planning a bridal shower for our daughter and filling out invitations to send out for it. I finally got that done.
I also took a little time to order some Christian fiction books for the library. We have a good collection of these books now. If interested in these types of books you’ll have to come check them out when the library opens for the summer. We also have ordered a number of other books for all ages.
We are working on when we’ll be open this summer. I’ll let you know as soon as we have it finalized. A number of the trustees have been in the library this past week cleaning it up after it sat idle for two years due to the virus. It’s looking a lot better.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Thursday. We went to four stores, ate supper at Al’s French Frys and then visited my sister, Norma, and my niece, Chris. We hadn’t been down in a month so it was time to check in on them.
We had our grandson, Monty, come up to our house on Friday to cut down some bamboo that was growing behind our house. He did a good job. There is still more to cut so maybe he’ll come back another day to work on it.
Our Sunday noon meal with our family was at Rhoda’s this Sunday. Mark and his family couldn’t make it but we still had a good time. We had goulash with cottage cheese and spare ribs on the side with rhubarb pie for dessert.
A happy birthday goes to Adrianna Fox June 2. A happy anniversary goes to Charlie and Sherrie Burt May 30 and to Paul and Shirley McLure May 31.
Have a great week everyone. It’s about time to start your vegetable gardens if you haven’t already. I usually wait until after Memorial Day Weekend to start mine. With the beautiful weather we’ve been having this past week people have been starting their gardens early. Hopefully we don’t get any frost.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
