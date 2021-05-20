I had a very busy week last week. On Monday I planned to finish cleaning out the closet and hallway where the floor joists were rotten. But that didn’t work out.
Our daughter-in-law called and wanted me to take care of the kids while she went to the doctor’s. She was in pain in her back. So I took care of them for most of the afternoon. Right after they left I went to physical therapy in Jeffersonville for my arm. After supper I did work on the closet for a little while.
On Tuesday, we had to go to Morrisville to pick up medicine, get a few groceries, and see Steve’s doctor’s appointment about his toe. It is now healed and he can go without the boot. Tuesday was Steve’s birthday, so getting rid of that boot was a great birthday present.
When we got home I started calling people for Prime Timers, which was to be on Wednesday. I only got about half the people called when it was time to get supper. I prepared a special supper for Steve’s birthday. We had baked potatoes, filet mignon, squash and fried brussel sprouts with onions and bacon. Steve will be getting a raspberry pie as soon as I find time to make it.
•••
Wednesday morning I get a call at 7 a.m. from our carpenter saying they are coming to work on the floor joists in 15 minutes. He then changed that to 8. I said OK, but when I hung up I said, “Oh, no, I’m not ready.” I got up, got dressed and then went to work cleaning out the closet. It was almost done so it didn’t take very long but the hallway was a different story.
When the carpenter arrived he went to work tearing up the floor in the addition and taking out all the insulation. I had to stop working in the hallway because this was the day of Prime Timers and seeing that I’m in charge of it we needed to go. I had to make my potato dish to take with me and I had to eat breakfast.
While I was doing this Steve’s physical therapist came to work with him. What a busy morning! When we got home it was back to work in the hallway.
Before the carpenter left for the day he told me that he wanted the whole hallway cleaned out. I got it cleaned out where it was rotten but I was in so much pain in my back and right leg that I couldn’t finish the whole hallway. I had overdone.
The carpenter was back on Thursday. On Friday three guys showed up to start putting in new joists and styrofoam insulation. They will probably finish this week.
Each morning, after I was in such pain, I went back to bed after letting the carpenter in. Bed rest and Advil were the only two things that would take away the pain. It is now gone. Praise the Lord.
•••
Prime Timers met on Wednesday, May 12, at Merilyn Clinger’s house. We’re small in number right now but hopefully in the next couple of months we’ll get back to our usual number of people and hopefully we’ll be meeting at the church.
Wednesday evening there was a family dinner for Rhoda Mingledorff’s 75th birthday at Merilyn’s house.
Edna Lafountain’s family had their Christmas on Sunday. Most of the family was there. They had a small Christmas tree with presents under it for a game they played for the gift exchange. Everyone had a good time from what I heard.
The weather was a lot warmer on Sunday that in December. We did have a thundershower that day but everyone helped to pick up before the rain came.
•••
We took our cat to the vets in Hyde Park on Friday. He yowled most of the way there. He now weighs almost 10 pounds. He had some shots and his nails were clipped. He wasn’t feeling very good the rest of the day or on Saturday morning but by Sunday he was back to his old self again.
I had our grandkids most of the day on Saturday. We went to do some errands in Johnson, like going to the grocery store and the dump. From there we went to Cajun snack bar for creemees.
I wanted to go from Lowell to Montgomery on the way home. Mark’s oldest son’s name is Montgomery so he wanted to visit that town and I was going to take his picture under the Montgomery sign. But I got lost on that road and ended up in Westfield.
We stopped at a store to ask directions and go to the bathroom. Jerry Leonard was there. He’s from Eden so we weren’t expecting to see him there.
He gave us directions to Montgomery and also back to Eden. We decided to go back to Eden and from there, home. We’ll have to go to Montgomery another day.
We celebrated Steve’s birthday at our noon meal on Sunday. It was at our house. All our kids who are around here and our grandkids came. We had roast beef, baked potatoes, corn and green beans. Chocolate cake and ice cream was for dessert.
•••
Library trustees will have a box at town meeting day on June 8 for people to return any library books they might have.
A happy birthday goes to Odeliah Wade and Dale Mingledorff, both on May 22.
A happy anniversary goes to Brandon and Katie Nielson on May 21.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
