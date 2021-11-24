The library in Waterville will be open in November and December as a pilot program to see if it should stay open the rest of the winter. The library hours for those two months will be Tuesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Carrie Clow from Waterville will be doing a story hour at the library Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. throughout December. It sounds great. Hope you can come.
The drawing for the dragon that was on display on Halloween at the library took place at the trustees meeting on Nov. 16. The winner of the dragon was North French from Waterville. The person who came the closest in guessing the number of candy corns in the jar was Angel Bishop.
Edna Lafountain said that the last Thursday music jam was great. Bill Burt from Alaska was there, and so were people from Swanton, Glover, East Albany, Milton, Lowell, Morrisville, Hyde Park, Johnson, Eden, Jeffersonville, Belvidere and Waterville. There will be no jam on Thanksgiving Day this week. The next jam will be Thursday, Dec. 2.
The following people on the Waterville buck pool got deer this past week: Daniel Machia 2 points, 132 pounds, Alan Manchester 2 points, 190 pounds, Nate Lynch 4 points, 129 pounds, and Jason Tuthill 3 points, 126 pounds. Congratulations everyone.
On Thursday Steve was taken to the rehab Center at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington by our daughter, Rhoda. I couldn’t take him because I had to have an infusion at the University of Vermont Medical Center. I called him later in the day to see how he was doing. They wouldn’t let me come and see him until the next day. Of course, he doesn’t like it there. He wants to come home. I don’t blame him for that.
I talked to his physical therapist, and she said that he wouldn’t be home for Thanksgiving but he should be home for Christmas. They will work with him going up and down stairs and getting his strength back. They would like it better if I could have a bed for him downstairs. We are working on it but right now we’re at a standstill. For almost three months now I’ve been looking for someone to put our carpet back down. It was taken up when they replaced the floor joists last Spring. Hopefully I find someone soon so Steve can come home.
A happy birthday to Brenda Davis on Nov.26, to Patricia Ingalls on Nov. 28, to Jacob Koonz on Nov. 30, to Donald Lynch on Dec. 1 and to Hannah Lafountain on Dec. 2.
Have a great week everyone and happy Thanksgiving to you all!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
